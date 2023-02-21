UrduPoint.com

SBP Promises All Facilities For Horse & Cattle Show Participants

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 21, 2023 | 05:40 PM

SBP promises all facilities for Horse & Cattle Show participants

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Director General (DG) Sports board Punjab (SBP) Muhammad Tariq Qureshi presided over a meeting at the National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday to review preparations for the Horse & Cattle Show.

Director Sports Chand Perveen, Chief Sports consultant SBP Hafeez Bhatti, Assistant Director Zahoor Ahmed, Assistant Director Shaista Qaiser, Assistant Director Zareena Waqar, Tehsil Sports Officer Nasir Malik were also present.

The meeting was attended by Secretary General Punjab Olympic Association Idris Haider Khawaja, Salman Iqbal Butt from Punjab Athletics Association, Secretary General Punjab Volleyball Association MB Javed, Secretary General Punjab Tug-of-War Association Jameel Rana, Arshad Sattar from Punjab Wrestling Association, Secretary General Punjab Kabaddi Association Tahir Jutt, Secretary General Punjab Cycling Association Waqar Ali and Representative Punjab Football Association Mirza Nadeem Baig.

The sports competitions of Horse & Cattle Show will be organized at different venues of Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) under the banner of Sports Board Punjab (SBP) from March 10 to 12, 2023.

Addressing the meeting, DG, SBP said that the sports contingents of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and AJK will take part in competitions of football, hockey, kabaddi, volleyball, wrestling, marathon and tug-of-war during the Horse & Cattle Show sports events.

He said that the participation of athletes from across the country will definitely enhance the importance of Horse & Cattle Show sports events. "Sports Board Punjab will provide best facilities to all participating contingents during the 3-day sports competitions," he maintained.

He directed to form different administrative committees to conduct all the Horse & Cattle Show sports events smoothly. "The traditional culture of Punjab will be highlighted during the 3-day Horse & Cattle Show," he asserted.

Muhammad Tariq Qureshi directed all the sports representatives of Punjab sports associations to select their sports teams purely on merit. "Horse & Cattle Show is a big event and a major opportunity for talented players to demonstrate their sports skills in a highly competitive environment," he added.

Related Topics

Sindh Football Hockey Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Punjab Kabaddi Cycling Marathon Gilgit Baltistan Nasir Nadeem Baig Azad Jammu And Kashmir March Olympics Event All From Best Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

NAB seeks personal appearance of Imran Khan in Tos ..

NAB seeks personal appearance of Imran Khan in Toshakhana case

22 minutes ago
 SEC issues decision on investment lands in Sharjah

SEC issues decision on investment lands in Sharjah

27 minutes ago
 Dubai Chambers’ membership / 20% to 347,600 in 2 ..

Dubai Chambers’ membership / 20% to 347,600 in 2022

28 minutes ago
 Sharjah, Costa Rica explore trade and food securit ..

Sharjah, Costa Rica explore trade and food security collaboration

1 hour ago
 Janhvi Kapoor writes heart-touching note in memory ..

Janhvi Kapoor writes heart-touching note in memory of her mother Sridevi

2 hours ago
 PTI demands appointment of new opposition leader a ..

PTI demands appointment of new opposition leader ahead of NAB Chief’s selectio ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.