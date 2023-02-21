SBP promises all facilities for Horse & Cattle Show participants

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Director General (DG) Sports board Punjab (SBP) Muhammad Tariq Qureshi presided over a meeting at the National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday to review preparations for the Horse & Cattle Show.

Director Sports Chand Perveen, Chief Sports consultant SBP Hafeez Bhatti, Assistant Director Zahoor Ahmed, Assistant Director Shaista Qaiser, Assistant Director Zareena Waqar, Tehsil Sports Officer Nasir Malik were also present.

The meeting was attended by Secretary General Punjab Olympic Association Idris Haider Khawaja, Salman Iqbal Butt from Punjab Athletics Association, Secretary General Punjab Volleyball Association MB Javed, Secretary General Punjab Tug-of-War Association Jameel Rana, Arshad Sattar from Punjab Wrestling Association, Secretary General Punjab Kabaddi Association Tahir Jutt, Secretary General Punjab Cycling Association Waqar Ali and Representative Punjab Football Association Mirza Nadeem Baig.

The sports competitions of Horse & Cattle Show will be organized at different venues of Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) under the banner of Sports Board Punjab (SBP) from March 10 to 12, 2023.

Addressing the meeting, DG, SBP said that the sports contingents of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and AJK will take part in competitions of football, hockey, kabaddi, volleyball, wrestling, marathon and tug-of-war during the Horse & Cattle Show sports events.

He said that the participation of athletes from across the country will definitely enhance the importance of Horse & Cattle Show sports events. "Sports Board Punjab will provide best facilities to all participating contingents during the 3-day sports competitions," he maintained.

He directed to form different administrative committees to conduct all the Horse & Cattle Show sports events smoothly. "The traditional culture of Punjab will be highlighted during the 3-day Horse & Cattle Show," he asserted.

Muhammad Tariq Qureshi directed all the sports representatives of Punjab sports associations to select their sports teams purely on merit. "Horse & Cattle Show is a big event and a major opportunity for talented players to demonstrate their sports skills in a highly competitive environment," he added.