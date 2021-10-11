School Hockey League inaugurated in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :The school Hockey League inauguration ceremony was held at Matiullah Hockey Stadium Bahawalpur here on Monday wherein Girls and boys hockey teams from 11 districts of South Punjab are participating.

Punjab Minister for Education Dr. Murad Rass and Minister for Sports Rai Timur Bhatti were Chief Guests of the event.

On this occasion, Punjab Sports board Director General Adnan Arshad Olak, Olympian Samiullah Khan, South Punjab School Education Secretary Dr. Ehtesham Anwar Mahar, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, and a large number of sports fans were present.

Addressing the function, Provincial Education Minister Dr Murad Rass said the Punjab government was taking all possible steps to promote sports activities.

He said the students should focus on education as well as sports. He appreciated the efforts of South Punjab School Education Secretary Dr. Ehtesham Anwar Mahar in organizing School Hockey League South Punjab.

Provincial Minister for Sports Rai Timur Bhatti said that School Hockey League South Punjab was an excellent initiative of School Punjab Education Department South Punjab which would help promoting the national game.

He added that astroturf was being laid at 25 hockey grounds across the province and floodlights were being installed. Olympian Samiullah Khan Ambassador of School Hockey League South Punjab, said that the young generation should take part in sports and make the country famous with their brilliant sports.

Director General of Punjab Sports Board Adnan Arshad Olak also addressed the function. He said that Punjab Sports Board would work side by side with the School Education Department for the promotion of sports.

He further said that on the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar, practical steps were being taken to increase sports activities in the province.

South Punjab School Education Secretary Dr. Ehtesham Anwar Mahar said the tradition of playing hockey in educational institutions was being revived.

He hoped that with the organization of School Hockey League South Punjab, the hidden talent of the youth would emerge and the beloved homeland would get the rise of hockey again.

He said that 332 male and 97 female teams of schools from 11 districts of South Punjab were participating in the School Hockey League.