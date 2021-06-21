UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Scotland Turn To New Pass Master Gilmour To Beat Modric At His Own Game

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 08:40 AM

Scotland turn to new pass master Gilmour to beat Modric at his own game

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :After a 23-year wait to even reach a major tournament, more history beckons for Scotland on Tuesday if they can beat Croatia at Hampden to reach the knockout stage for the first time at Euro 2020.

A hard-earned 0-0 draw against England at Wembley has restored belief in the Scottish support that had been shaken by a 2-0 defeat to the Czech Republic in their opening match.

Victory against the World Cup finalists should be enough to seal Scotland's place in the last 16 as one of the four best third-placed sides from the six groups, should they not pip England into second place in Group D.

Steve Clarke's decision to throw Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour in for his first international start on the biggest stage proved inspired as the 20-year-old outshone the Three Lions' plethora of Premier League stars to walk away with the man-of-the-match award.

At just 5ft 7in (1.7m), Gilmour has had to use his speed of thought and fleetness of foot to become a rising star for club and country.

"Scotland have found a playmaker to build around for the next decade," former Scotland captain Graeme Souness wrote in The Times. "A proper footballer who can keep the ball in tight areas and does not give it away." That description fits perfectly with Croatia's own pass master Luka Modric.

Now, 35, the Real Madrid midfielder still carries his country's expectations on his shoulders.

His starring role in Croatia's run to the World Cup final three years ago saw Modric become the only man since 2007 to break Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's grip on the Ballon d'Or.

- Modric frustrated - However, Modric has so far cut a frustrated figure at the European Championship.

Like Scotland, Croatia also need to win at Hampden to have any chance of progress to the last 16 after taking just one point from their opening two games.

"We're far from how we used to play," said Modric after a 1-1 draw with the Czech Republic on Monday.

Without the energy of Ivan Rakitic in midfield and the cutting edge provided by the bulldozing presence of Mario Mandzukic up front, both of whom have since retired from international football, Croatia have appeared one-dimensional in their opening two games.

"Right now we're not the Croatia we all want," added Modric, who has already played 61 games for club and country this season.

"We all have to improve, from the first player to the last." Scotland may not have Croatia's experience when it comes coping with the rigours of three energy-sapping tournament games in eight days.

But they will have 12,000 of the Tartan Army on their side at Hampden in their quest for history.

More importantly, Gilmour's emergence is the latest case of Scottish players having the technical quality on top of the tenacity to compete with the likes of Modric.

"Nothing fazes him, and that's why I believe he can get as many caps as he wants for Scotland," said captain Andy Robertson of Gilmour's emergence. "He's got a huge future ahead of him but the here and now is pretty good as well." The future may look bright for Scotland, but after so long away from the top table of international football, there are no guarantees an opportunity like this will come around again.

Before a ball was kicked at Euro 2020, Clarke remarked that his players were already "heroes" but could become "legends" by making the last 16.

Many of legendary figure of Scottish football's past such as Souness, Kenny Dalglish and Denis Law, tried and failed to make it beyond the group stage of a major tournament.

Less than a month after lifting the Champions League, Gilmour can write himself into national folklore on his first appearance at Hampden.

Related Topics

Football World Army Man Progress Czech Republic Croatia Euro May 2020 All From Best Top Real Madrid Chelsea Premier League

Recent Stories

UAE to chair 59th meeting of Standing Committee of ..

8 hours ago

Public schools in UAE set to welcome back students

8 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid directs to hold 80 percent of ..

10 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed witnesses graduation of 6th batch o ..

10 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempt on ..

10 hours ago

SEHA underlines importance of preventing spread of ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.