Seager Shines As Dodgers Clinch 7th Straight NL West Title

Muhammad Rameez 57 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 10:40 AM

Seager shines as Dodgers clinch 7th straight NL West title

Corey Seager blasted two home runs and finished with five RBIs as the Los Angeles Dodgers clinched their seventh straight National League West title with a 7-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday

"This feels great. It never gets old," said Seager.

The Dodgers, who have reached the last two World Series, are seeking their first World Series title since 1988.

Los Angeles lost to the Boston Red Sox in five games last year and lost to the Houston Astros in seven in 2017.

"I just think after losing your first World Series, you probably got a little bit of a hangover coming into it," pitcher Clayton Kershaw said.

"After '18, I think we came in a little bit more determined, maybe a little more focused." Seager smacked two homers in the first three innings and also scored two runs for the Dodgers who celebrated with champagne in the clubhouse.

Seager said the festivities won't last long as they have their sights on the bigger prize.

Seager hit a three-run homer in the first inning and belted a two-run shot in the third as the Dodgers took a big early lead and cruised from there in front of a crowd of just 12,000 at Camden Yards. He hit both homers off of Baltimore starting pitcher Ty Blach.

