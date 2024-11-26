Second ODI: Zimbabwe Win Toss, Elect To Bat First Against Pakistan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 26, 2024 | 12:19 PM
Pakistan Captain Mohammad Rizwan says his team will focus on clinching victory to ensure success in series against Zimbabwe
BULAWAYO: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 26th, 2024) Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine won the toss and chose to bat first in the second ODI match against Pakistan at Bulawayo ground on Tuesday (today).
Speaking at the toss, Ervine expressed his determination to win the match and secure Zimbabwe’s first-ever series victory against Pakistan, calling it a historic opportunity for Zimbabwean cricket.
On the other hand, Pakistan's captain, Mohammad Rizwan, stated that had he won the toss, he would have chosen to bat first as well. He emphasized his team's focus on clinching victory to ensure success in the series.
Rizwan also announced two changes to Pakistan's lineup, with debut caps handed to spinner Abrar Ahmed and Tayyab Tahir. Meanwhile, Mohammad Hasnain and Haseebullah have been dropped from the team.
Playing XIs:
Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (captain), Brian Bennett, Joylord Gumbie, Trevor Gwandu, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Tayyab Tahir, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Aamir Jamal, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Faisal Akram
Recent Stories
Army deployed in Islamabad to ‘deal with miscreants with iron hand’
SHC regular benches recuses to hear constitutional petitions
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2024
Minister reviews CM Children's Heart Surgery programme
Pak-Belarus trade ties strengthens with key agreements, MoUs at Business Forum
Gold price declines by Rs.4,300 per tola
ECP gears up for fair by-elections in PP-139
AJK Social Welfare minister calls on AJK State President.
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Energy Minister Chaudhry Arshad Hussain announces ..
Residents of Dhoke Elahi Bukush decry Poor cleanliness, fears disease outbreaks
AJK Govt. plans to put used official vehicles on auction in Mirpur on December 1 ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Nawabshah Pacer won first match in under 20 sports festival14 hours ago
-
Pakistan Shaheens outplay Sri Lanka 'A' in first 50-over match18 hours ago
-
Pakistan cricket club wins Karachi region PCB inter club cricket tourney17 hours ago
-
Kohli’s cryptic social media post leaves fans concerned20 hours ago
-
Pakistan gear up for U19 tri-series final17 hours ago
-
Pakistan Shaheens to take on Sri Lanka A in 50-over series from Monday2 days ago
-
Under-20 Sports Festival to kick off in district Shaheed Benazirabad on Nov 243 days ago
-
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup3 days ago
-
PCB changes venue for first 50-over match between between Shaheens, Sri Lanka ‘A’3 days ago
-
'Master of innovation' Younus Khan enjoys T10 blitzkrieg4 days ago
-
Presence of more Indian players in Abu Dhabi T10 will help develop UAE players: Mohammad Azharuddin4 days ago
-
Former captain Ritchie returns for Scotland against Australia4 days ago