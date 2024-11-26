Open Menu

Second ODI: Zimbabwe Win Toss, Elect To Bat First Against Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 26, 2024 | 12:19 PM

Pakistan Captain Mohammad Rizwan says his team will focus on clinching victory to ensure success in series against Zimbabwe

BULAWAYO: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 26th, 2024) Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine won the toss and chose to bat first in the second ODI match against Pakistan at Bulawayo ground on Tuesday (today).

Speaking at the toss, Ervine expressed his determination to win the match and secure Zimbabwe’s first-ever series victory against Pakistan, calling it a historic opportunity for Zimbabwean cricket.

On the other hand, Pakistan's captain, Mohammad Rizwan, stated that had he won the toss, he would have chosen to bat first as well. He emphasized his team's focus on clinching victory to ensure success in the series.

Rizwan also announced two changes to Pakistan's lineup, with debut caps handed to spinner Abrar Ahmed and Tayyab Tahir. Meanwhile, Mohammad Hasnain and Haseebullah have been dropped from the team.

Playing XIs:

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (captain), Brian Bennett, Joylord Gumbie, Trevor Gwandu, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Tayyab Tahir, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Aamir Jamal, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Faisal Akram

