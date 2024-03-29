Open Menu

Separate Coaches To Be Hired For ODIs, Test And T20I Formats

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 29, 2024 | 03:53 PM

The sources within the PCB say that the negotiations with renowned international coaches have entered the final phase.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 29th, 2023) Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) on Friday announced its decision to implement a tailored coaching structure.

The groundbreaking initiative will see the appointment of separate coaching staff for Test matches, One Day Internationals (ODIs), and Twenty20 (T20) cricket.

Among the prospective candidates, former South African cricketer Gary Kirsten and ex-Australian fast bowler Jason Gillespie are said to be on the verge of sealing deals.

The proposed coaching setup entails Gary Kirsten taking charge of white-ball cricket while Jason Gillespie is poised to assume responsibilities for red-ball cricket coaching.

The discussions are ongoing with both coaches regarding the finer details of their roles and responsibilities.

Furthermore, the sources suggested that Jason Gillespie may play a pivotal role in supporting Gary Kirsten during busy periods. They also highlighted the collaborative approach envisioned by the PCB.

In addition to addressing the coaching aspect, the PCB is actively engaged in discussions regarding the broader support staff, including other foreign and national coaches.

