Separate Coaches To Be Hired For ODIs, Test And T20I Formats
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 29, 2024 | 03:53 PM
The sources within the PCB say that the negotiations with renowned international coaches have entered the final phase.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 29th, 2023) Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) on Friday announced its decision to implement a tailored coaching structure.
The groundbreaking initiative will see the appointment of separate coaching staff for Test matches, One Day Internationals (ODIs), and Twenty20 (T20) cricket.
The sources within the PCB, said that the negotiations with renowned international coaches entered the final phase.
Among the prospective candidates, former South African cricketer Gary Kirsten and ex-Australian fast bowler Jason Gillespie are said to be on the verge of sealing deals.
The proposed coaching setup entails Gary Kirsten taking charge of white-ball cricket while Jason Gillespie is poised to assume responsibilities for red-ball cricket coaching.
The discussions are ongoing with both coaches regarding the finer details of their roles and responsibilities.
Furthermore, the sources suggested that Jason Gillespie may play a pivotal role in supporting Gary Kirsten during busy periods. They also highlighted the collaborative approach envisioned by the PCB.
In addition to addressing the coaching aspect, the PCB is actively engaged in discussions regarding the broader support staff, including other foreign and national coaches.
Recent Stories
Finance Minister calls for reforming tax system to improve country's economy
PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, power theft
Infinix Unveils a Vibrant New Chapter with Wahaj Ali: The face of Infinix NOTE 4 ..
PM makes two more appointments in his team
Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be brought to justice: Interior Minist ..
Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incubation under the National Expans ..
Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in Ramadan to Win vivo V30 5G
Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go on sale from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024
Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s humanitarian crisis
CM for generating opportunities to bring direct int'l investment
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go on sale from today5 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open results: collated18 hours ago
-
Pak, NZ T20I series online ticket booking from tomorrow18 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table19 hours ago
-
Nottingham Forest's double European Cup winner Lloyd dies20 hours ago
-
Two more matches decided in Inter College Ramadan T-20 Cup19 hours ago
-
PCB dismisses FICA's claims of unpaid dues in PSL1 day ago
-
Sinner and Medvedev book Miami Open semi-final clash1 day ago
-
Collins and Alexandrova fight into Miami semi-finals1 day ago
-
Van Aert breaks collarbone, ribs in Flanders fall2 days ago
-
Van Aert in high-speed crash in Around Flanders race2 days ago
-
PCB announces inter-club One-Day tournament2 days ago