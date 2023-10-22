Open Menu

Shabbir Clinches Open Golf C'ship

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 22, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Shabbir clinches Open Golf C'ship

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) Top golfer Muhammad Shabbir bagged the 30th WALEE COAS Open Golf Championship title, held at the Rawalpindi Golf Club.

The professional category saw intense competition, with Shabbir from Islamabad Golf Club emerging as the winner. His skill, discipline, and unwavering commitment to the sport earned him the top spot, making him a worthy champion.

In the amateur category, the COAS Open Golf Championship was clinched by Muhammad Shuaib Khan from Gymkhana Golf Club, Lahore. His outstanding performance displayed the potential and dedication of amateur golfers across the country.

The tournament saw 607 golfers from golf clubs across the country, showcasing their talent and dedication in various categories.

The prize distribution ceremony was graced by the presence of Lt Gen Shahid Imtiaz, HI (M), President of Rawalpindi Golf Club and Commander of the 10 Corps.

Ahsan Tahir, CEO - WALEE Technologies, said, "Golf is a game that requires precision and focus, qualities that are integral to our mission at WALEE Technologies. Congratulations to all the participants and winners on their remarkable achievements."

Brig Zahid Hussain, Secretary of Rawalpindi Golf Club, commended the participants and sponsors, saying, "This championship wouldn't have been possible without the enthusiastic participation of golfers from all over Pakistan and the generous support of sponsors like WALEE Technologies. It's heartening to see how golf continues to unite people and promote a sense of community."

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Rawalpindi All From Top

Recent Stories

Toulouse Racecourse to host Sheikh Zayed bin Sult ..

Toulouse Racecourse to host Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Cup (Gr1 PA) Mond ..

1 hour ago
 RTA completes 72% of construction on internal road ..

RTA completes 72% of construction on internal roads at Margham, Lehbab, Al Lesai ..

1 hour ago
 FCCI Secretary General, Deputy Prime Minister of F ..

FCCI Secretary General, Deputy Prime Minister of Fiji discuss ways to strengthen ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2023

7 hours ago
 World renowned ‘Top Chefs’ and ‘Master Chefs ..

World renowned ‘Top Chefs’ and ‘Master Chefs’ to feature at SIBF’s fam ..

18 hours ago
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Ren Deqi, Chairman ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Ren Deqi, Chairman of China’s Bank of Communic ..

18 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz delivers completing address at Minar- ..

Maryam Nawaz delivers completing address at Minar-e-Pakistan

20 hours ago
 Standardization in question setting process: UHS p ..

Standardization in question setting process: UHS prepares 'Examiners Toolkit' fo ..

21 hours ago
 UAE President participates in Cairo Peace Summit i ..

UAE President participates in Cairo Peace Summit inaugurated by Egyptian Preside ..

21 hours ago
 Shujaat welcomes Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan

Shujaat welcomes Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan

21 hours ago
 PTI to convene workers' convention in Lahore

PTI to convene workers' convention in Lahore

21 hours ago

More Stories From Sports