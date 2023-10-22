ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) Top golfer Muhammad Shabbir bagged the 30th WALEE COAS Open Golf Championship title, held at the Rawalpindi Golf Club.

The professional category saw intense competition, with Shabbir from Islamabad Golf Club emerging as the winner. His skill, discipline, and unwavering commitment to the sport earned him the top spot, making him a worthy champion.

In the amateur category, the COAS Open Golf Championship was clinched by Muhammad Shuaib Khan from Gymkhana Golf Club, Lahore. His outstanding performance displayed the potential and dedication of amateur golfers across the country.

The tournament saw 607 golfers from golf clubs across the country, showcasing their talent and dedication in various categories.

The prize distribution ceremony was graced by the presence of Lt Gen Shahid Imtiaz, HI (M), President of Rawalpindi Golf Club and Commander of the 10 Corps.

Ahsan Tahir, CEO - WALEE Technologies, said, "Golf is a game that requires precision and focus, qualities that are integral to our mission at WALEE Technologies. Congratulations to all the participants and winners on their remarkable achievements."

Brig Zahid Hussain, Secretary of Rawalpindi Golf Club, commended the participants and sponsors, saying, "This championship wouldn't have been possible without the enthusiastic participation of golfers from all over Pakistan and the generous support of sponsors like WALEE Technologies. It's heartening to see how golf continues to unite people and promote a sense of community."