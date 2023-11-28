Shaheed Sajjad Ali High School No. 2 Kohat clinches top position in Inter-District Gymnastics Tournament

KOHAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Government Shaheed Sajjad Ali High school No. 2 Kohat secured the coveted first position on Tuesday in the inter-district gymnastics tournament held in the district.

The exhilarating competition showcased the dedication and prowess of the young athletes, earning them well-deserved recognition.

Vice Principal Muhammad Riaz honoured the outstanding gymnasts for their exceptional performances.

Syed Nawaz and Maqsood Ahmed also took center stage during the ceremony, extending their encouragement and support to the talented athletes.

The victory, spanning from 2007 to 2023, underscores Shaheed Sajjad Ali High School No. 2 Kohat's enduring commitment to excellence in gymnastics.

