UrduPoint.com

Shaheens Optimist To Win Pak-Sri Lankan Series

Muhammad Rameez 25 seconds ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 02:18 PM

Shaheens optimist to win Pak-Sri Lankan series

The head coach of Pakistan Shaheens Ijaz Ahmed on Monday said that they were optimist and making all-out efforts to win Pakistan- Sri Lankan series, starting from November 28 in Sri Lanka

'The players are being trained for the long form of cricket.' On the occasion of Pakistan Shaheens intra-squad three days practice match, which is underway at the National Stadium Karachi, he said that the team is being equipped with SOPs of the long form of cricket.

Batsman Usman Salahuddin said, 'Being a player, it is an important tour for me and the Shaheens.' Whoever plays for the team his performance is counted, he said adding that they have to win the series.

Salahuddin said that he has the opportunity to play big innings.

Fast Bowler Naseem Shah said that he was practicing the long form of bowling as the Shaheens were desperate to clinch the series.

It is important to mention here that the Shaheens will depart for Colombo on October 21.

