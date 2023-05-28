Shahid Zaman named squash instructor at Harvard School

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Squash legend Qamar Zaman's nephew and international squash player Shahid Zaman has been named as squash instructor at the esteemed Harvard business School, Boston, USA.

Shahid, 40, who once had been at 14 spot in the World Squash Rankings, was among most talented professionals in international circuit. His family is regarded as the top squash families in Pakistan and the World.

On the said development, 1975 World Squash Champion Qamar Zaman said that he was very proud that Shahid had been appointed as squash instructor in one of the most prestigious institutions in the world.

"It is an honour for our family and the country that Shahid was selected by Harvard Business school which is regarded as one of world's top prestigious educational institutions," he told APP.

Shahid had represented Pakistan in various international championships. In 2004, he won his first title at the Pakistan circuit in Event I. then in 2005, he bagged the Virginia Professional Squash championship and went on to win the COAS International 2005 and Pakistan Circuit 2005-Event II.

In his 13 years of experience, Shahid had served at the Tennis and Racket Club, Belmont Hill School, The Tennis and Racket Club, Fessenden School, Newton Country Day School, Equinox sports Club, Beaver Country Day School, Squash Buster Lawrence and Harvard Business School.

\778