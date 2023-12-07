Shan Masood joins Kings, Faisal Akram moves to Sultans

Karachi Kings, the victors of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season five, have solidified a significant trade agreement with Multan Sultans, marking a noteworthy transformation in their lineup ahead of the HBL PSL Draft 2024

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Karachi Kings, the victors of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season five, have solidified a significant trade agreement with Multan Sultans, marking a noteworthy transformation in their lineup ahead of the HBL PSL Draft 2024.

In this pivotal trade, Pakistan’s current Test captain, Shan Masood, is set to bolster the Karachi Kings' squad, said a press release.

In exchange, Karachi Kings bid farewell to left-arm wrist spinner Faisal Akram, transferring him to Multan Sultans, along with their first pick in the diamond round and first pick in the silver round.

Shan Masood, initially joining Multan Sultans during the 2018 season and making his impactful HBL PSL debut in 2019 against Karachi Kings, has been a significant contributor throughout his league career.

Leading Sultans to top the league stage in the 2020 season and qualifying for the playoffs for the first time in franchise history, he has amassed 1,318 runs in 42 matches. His presence also played a pivotal role in Sultans' title win in 2021.

Speaking on this trade, team owner Salman Iqbal expressed excitement about the impactful addition of Shan Masood to the Karachi Kings' lineup, highlighting Masood's proven track record and leadership skills.

He also acknowledged the departure of Faisal Akram, wishing him success in his new chapter with Multan Sultans.

"We are thrilled to welcome Shan Masood to the Karachi Kings. His wealth of experience, coupled with his remarkable accomplishments in the league, undoubtedly brings a new dimension to our team. Shan's leadership qualities and work ethics on and off the field align perfectly with our vision for the Kings. We eagerly anticipate his influence and believe that his presence will significantly fortify our pursuit of success in the forthcoming HBL PSL season." commented Team Owner Salman Iqbal.

This trade signifies Karachi Kings' strategic approach as they continue their rebuilding and restructuring process in preparation for HBL PSL Season 9. Karachi Kings eagerly anticipate the seamless integration of the new additions into the squad and remain dedicated to their pursuit of excellence in the forthcoming HBL PSL season.