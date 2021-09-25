Shehroze Kashif achieves another milestone as he summits Manaslu peak

Shehroze Kashif has made the nation proud once again as he scaled another above 8000 metre peak, this time conquering Manaslu peak (8163m) in Nepal on early Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Shehroze Kashif has made the nation proud once again as he scaled another above 8000 metre peak, this time conquering Manaslu peak (8163m) in Nepal on early Saturday.

"Heartiest Congratulations to Shehroze. The whole nation is proud of him. He has achieved the milestone today at 5:40 am PST," Karrar Haidri Secretary Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) told APP.

Earlier in July, the 19-year-old Shehroze Kashif had become the world's youngest mountaineer to summit K2.

Similarly, in May he had made history when he became the youngest Pakistani mountaineer to ascend the 8,848 metres Mount Everest. With the successful summit of Manaslu, he has also become the world's youngest mountaineer to reach atop three peaks of over 8,000 metres in five month time Hailing from Lahore, Shehroze started climbing at the age of just 11 from 3000m and took his passion to the next stage by reaching 4000.

and then 6000. and then to 8000..

His expedition to the Broad Peak (8047m) earned him the title "The Broad Boy" .

Following is the detail of his successful expeditions so far.

Makra Peak (3885m), Age 11 Musa Ka Massalah (4080m), Age 12 Chembra Peak (4600m), Age 12 Minglik Sar Shimshal (6050m), Age 13 K2 Gondogoro La K2 Base Camp (5585m), Age 14 Khurdopin Pass (5890m), Age 15 Broad Peak (8047m), Age 17 Khusar Gang-Alpine Style (6050m), Age 18 Mount Everest ( 8849m), Age 19 K2 (8611m) Age 19Manaslu (8163m) Age 19.

