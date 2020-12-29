Shiffrin in Semmering pole after first slalom leg

American Mikaela Shiffrin edged Swiss rival Michelle Gisin to clock the fastest time in the first leg of the World Cup slalom in the Austrian resort of Semmering on Tuesday

Semmering, Austria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :American Mikaela Shiffrin edged Swiss rival Michelle Gisin to clock the fastest time in the first leg of the World Cup slalom in the Austrian resort of Semmering on Tuesday.

Shiffrin, a three-time overall World Cup winner, is seeking a 68th World Cup victory which would see her move ahead of Austria's Marcel Hirscher into stand-alone third on the all-time winners' list.

The 25-year-old is still behind compatriot Lindsey Vonn's 82 World Cup wins and Swede Ingemar Stenmark, who racked up 86 victories during his career.

Shiffrin timed 51.09 seconds in Semmering, just 0.02sec ahead of Gisin.

Austrian duo Katharina Liensberger and Katharina Truppe sat in third and fourth spots, at 0.32 and 0.53sec respectively.

Slovakia's Petra Vlhova, current leader of the World Cup overall standings and winner of the last five slaloms on the circuit, could only finish sixth, 0.89sec off the pace and just behind Switzerland's Wendy Holdener.

The second leg of the slalom is scheduled for 1730 GMT.