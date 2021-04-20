UrduPoint.com
Shoaib Akhtar SaysHaider Ali Needs To Be More Responsible At Crease  

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 03:02 PM

Shoaib Akhtar saysHaider Ali needs to be more responsible at crease  

The former Pacer says the batsman should focus on how to stay at crease for long, pointing out that he will not get too many chances.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 20th, 2021) Shoaib Akhtar said Haider Ali should play with responsibility and focus on how to stay at crease for long.

The former pacer warned him that he would not get too many chances.

“Haider should be responsible and play in accordance with the situation,” said Shoaib Akhtar. He was speaking on ptv sports.

“It’s not compulsory for you to play aggressively every single time. Sometimes you need to play in accordance with the situation,” said Akhtar.

He said that he must learn how to score singles and doubles to make a game for his team.

“I saw him getting out every time in a hurry,” he said.

Shoaib Akhtar was of the view that a long way awaiting him and he must learn how to stay at the crease for long.

“Haider needs to understand the game and try to stay there at the crease. He wouldn’t get many chances if he continues like this,” he added.

