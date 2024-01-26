Shoaib Malik Denies Match-fixing Allegations In BPL
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 26, 2024 | 06:38 PM
Malik clarified that he had discussed the matter with Tamim Iqbal, the captain of Fortune Barishal, amidst speculations arising from his departure.
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 26th, 2024) Former Pakistan cricket captain, Shoaib Malik, has stepped forward to address allegations of match-fixing surrounding his recent performance in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).
Shoaib Malik refuted claims of his involvement in any fixing activities, labeling the rumors as unfounded.
Malik clarified that he had discussed the matter with Tamim Iqbal, the captain of Fortune Barishal, amidst speculations arising from his departure. He cited prior commitments in Dubai as the reason for his abrupt exit from the BPL, assuring his availability for Fortune Barisal should the need arise.
The cricketer stressed the importance of verifying information before spreading false narratives, underscoring the adverse impact such unfounded allegations can have on an individual's reputation.
The controversy stemmed from Malik's performance during a recent BPL match, where he delivered three consecutive no-balls, sparking suspicions of match-fixing. Following the match, Malik departed for the T10 League in the United Arab Emirates, raising eyebrows within the cricketing community.
Initially, a spokesperson for Fortune Barisal indicated that Malik was expected to return before the next fixture. However, it was later announced that his return was scheduled for February 4. The team management suggested that it might be best for Malik to refrain from further participation for the time being.
Meezanur-Rehman, the owner of Fortune Barisal, also weighed in on the matter, dismissing the match-fixing allegations against Malik. Rahman praised Malik's cricketing pedigree and contributions to the team, expressing unwavering support for the senior player.
As the saga unfolds, Malik's assertions and the ongoing scrutiny underscore the challenges faced by players amidst the specter of match-fixing allegations. The cricketing world awaits further developments as the BPL authorities and relevant stakeholders navigate through these contentious issues.
Recent Stories
ICJ gives verdict in favour of humanity: Aizaz Chaudhry
PPP Stands with People in Every Challenging Situation: Aajiz Dhamra
ANP, PPP stalwarts pose challenge to Ex CM on NA-4 Swat
Monitoring officers continue action over violation of code of conduct
Meeting discuss preparation for Kashmir Day
5704 power pilferers caught, 634.7m fine imposed in 141 days
Master Oil Inter-Club Cricket Tournament begins
Stakeholders lauds commitment to community resilience through ‘Build-back-bett ..
Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi win National Women T20 matches
Pakistani envoy's team facilitates survivors of Sharjah fire incident
Nawaz pledges massive job & income opportunities to mitigate inflation effects
Kashmiris observe Indian Republic Day as black day in front of Indian Embassy in ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Master Oil Inter-Club Cricket Tournament begins22 minutes ago
-
Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi win National Women T20 matches25 minutes ago
-
Shah Khawar promises PCB BoG formation, electing chairman at the earliest59 minutes ago
-
Proud Medvedev battles back from two sets down to make Australian Open final59 minutes ago
-
PCB's 'Hamaray Heroes' initiative invites nominations for HBL PSL 9 recognition2 hours ago
-
Rahul, Jadeja put India on top in first England Test2 hours ago
-
Klopp's 'shock' Liverpool exit generates talk of Germany move2 hours ago
-
Sinner ends Djokovic Grand Slam history bid at Australian Open2 hours ago
-
Dara Dostan Atish Club wins Peshawar Premier Football League title2 hours ago
-
Venier wins Cortina downhill, Shiffrin evacuated after heavy crash3 hours ago
-
Players' rights include leagues, but Pakistan priority: Shah Khawar4 hours ago
-
Australia v West Indies 2nd Test scoreboard3 hours ago