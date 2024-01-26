Open Menu

Shoaib Malik Denies Match-fixing Allegations In BPL

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 26, 2024 | 06:38 PM

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 26th, 2024) Former Pakistan cricket captain, Shoaib Malik, has stepped forward to address allegations of match-fixing surrounding his recent performance in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Shoaib Malik refuted claims of his involvement in any fixing activities, labeling the rumors as unfounded.

Malik clarified that he had discussed the matter with Tamim Iqbal, the captain of Fortune Barishal, amidst speculations arising from his departure. He cited prior commitments in Dubai as the reason for his abrupt exit from the BPL, assuring his availability for Fortune Barisal should the need arise.

The cricketer stressed the importance of verifying information before spreading false narratives, underscoring the adverse impact such unfounded allegations can have on an individual's reputation.

The controversy stemmed from Malik's performance during a recent BPL match, where he delivered three consecutive no-balls, sparking suspicions of match-fixing. Following the match, Malik departed for the T10 League in the United Arab Emirates, raising eyebrows within the cricketing community.

Initially, a spokesperson for Fortune Barisal indicated that Malik was expected to return before the next fixture. However, it was later announced that his return was scheduled for February 4. The team management suggested that it might be best for Malik to refrain from further participation for the time being.

Meezanur-Rehman, the owner of Fortune Barisal, also weighed in on the matter, dismissing the match-fixing allegations against Malik. Rahman praised Malik's cricketing pedigree and contributions to the team, expressing unwavering support for the senior player.

As the saga unfolds, Malik's assertions and the ongoing scrutiny underscore the challenges faced by players amidst the specter of match-fixing allegations. The cricketing world awaits further developments as the BPL authorities and relevant stakeholders navigate through these contentious issues.

