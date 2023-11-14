Open Menu

Sindh Softball Association To Host 'Softball Asia Pakistan Coaching Clinic'

Muhammad Rameez Published November 14, 2023 | 07:07 PM

Sindh Softball Association (SSA) President Prof. Dr. Farhan Essa Abdullah Tuesday said that the association would soon host the Second Softball Asia Pakistan Coaching Clinic and the 15th National Women's Softball Championship

Apart from this, we will organize the third edition of B-5 coaching in Karachi in collaboration with the Softball Federation of Pakistan, he announced while addressing a special meeting of the executive committee of Sindh Softball Association.

On the occasion, individual members of the Pakistan Olympic Association and Patron of SSA Fatima Lakhani, Syed Waseemuddin Hashmi, Secretary General of Softball Federation of Pakistan Asif Azeem, Vice President Dr. Hina Jamshed Khan, Chairperson of SSA Women's Commission Huma Bukhari were present.

Secretary Women Wing Tehmina Asif, Secretary General SSA Zeeshan Merchant, Finance Secretary Muhammad Nasir and others were also present.

Dr. Farhan Essa said that the first Dr.

Essa Lab Inter-School Championship will be held in Karachi in December.

The 15th Women's National Championship will be held in January while the second Softball Asia Pakistan Coaching Clinic will be held in March.

Dr. Farhan Essa said "We are taking many steps to provide the players with the basic needs of the game as well as to stabilize them economically."

Secretary General of the Softball Federation of Pakistan, Asif Azeem said that qualified coaches from Pakistan would participate in three-day softball coaching clinic to be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in January next year, and four-day level one and two coaching seminar organized under WBSC Softball Asia in Pattaya, Thailand.

Chairperson of the SSA Women's Commission Huma Bukhari said that a talent hunt program is being launched to discover new softball players at the school, college and university levels, besides, talented players from Sindh will be invited to the camp for the national championship.

