Singapore Open golf scores

Leading scores on Thursday after the opening day of the SMBC Singapore Open

Singapore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Leading scores on Thursday after the opening day of the SMBC Singapore Open: 66 - Taehoon Ok (KOR), Suradit Yongcharoenchai (THA) 67 - Sadom Kaewkanjana (THA), Sihwan Kim (USA), Justin De Los Santos (PHI)68 - Dongkyu Jang (KOR), Joohyung Kim (KOR), Jesse Yap (SIN), Tirawat Kaewsiribandit (THA), Kosuke Hamamoto (THA), Ratchanon Chantananuwat (a) (THA)69 - Niklaus Chiam (SIN), Yuwa Kosaihira (JPN), Chang Wei-lun (TPE), Masanori Kobayashi (JPN), Shunya Takeyasu (JPN)