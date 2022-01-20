UrduPoint.com

Singapore Open Golf Scores

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 20, 2022 | 05:34 PM

Singapore Open golf scores

Leading scores on Thursday after the opening day of the SMBC Singapore Open

Singapore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Leading scores on Thursday after the opening day of the SMBC Singapore Open: 66 - Taehoon Ok (KOR), Suradit Yongcharoenchai (THA) 67 - Sadom Kaewkanjana (THA), Sihwan Kim (USA), Justin De Los Santos (PHI)68 - Dongkyu Jang (KOR), Joohyung Kim (KOR), Jesse Yap (SIN), Tirawat Kaewsiribandit (THA), Kosuke Hamamoto (THA), Ratchanon Chantananuwat (a) (THA)69 - Niklaus Chiam (SIN), Yuwa Kosaihira (JPN), Chang Wei-lun (TPE), Masanori Kobayashi (JPN), Shunya Takeyasu (JPN)

Related Topics

USA Santos Singapore

Recent Stories

Traders strongly condemn terrorists’ attack in A ..

Traders strongly condemn terrorists’ attack in Anarkali

9 minutes ago
 Entire Pakistan is all set to welcome Australia, s ..

Entire Pakistan is all set to welcome Australia, says Muhammad Rizwan

17 minutes ago
 PTI delegation meets PESCO Chief to discuss power ..

PTI delegation meets PESCO Chief to discuss power issues in Kohat

8 minutes ago
 Governor forms inquiry team against Treasurer UoP

Governor forms inquiry team against Treasurer UoP

10 minutes ago
 105 nations to get cheaper Merck Covid pill

105 nations to get cheaper Merck Covid pill

10 minutes ago
 US medical team completes another pig-to-human kid ..

US medical team completes another pig-to-human kidney transplant

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.