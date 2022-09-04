ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :A six-member Pakistan tenpin bowling team would compete in the International Bowling Federation (IBF) World Cup 2022.

According to Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) the IBF World Cup would run from November 11 to 23 at Suncity Bowl on the Sunshine Coast, Australia.

The event would see around 750 tenpin bowlers from 120 countries to vie for the prestigious individual and team awards.

The six-member Pakistani team included Ahmer Sal-dera, Ijaz ur Rehman, Shabeer Laskar, Ali Suria, Amjed Mehmood and Muhammad Hussain Chattha.

"The training camp for the preparation of the world cup will start from September 1 at Leisure Bowling Club Rawalpindi," President PTBF Ijaz ur Rehman said.

Ijaz, who was also part of Pakistan team said Pakistan would be trying to make a respectable finishing in the event.

"Pakistan bowlers will participate in the singles and team events of the World Cup. Although we don't have the services of a qualified foreign coach, but we on our day can cause an up-set," he said.

In this regard, the team training camp under the auspices of Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) and in collaboration with Pakistan sports board was underway at Leisure City Bowling Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi.

He said 12 players including Ahmer Saldera, Ijaz ur Rehman, Shabeer Laskar, Ali Suria, Amjed Mehmood and Muhammad Hussain Chattha, Rana Afzaal, Skindar Hayyat, Danyal ur Rehman, Atif Hussain, and Bilal Shah from all over country would participate in the two months training camp.