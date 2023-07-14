SPL to play key role in developing skills of young cricketers: Nasir Shah

Provincial Minister for Local Government, Public Health Engineering and Housing Town Planning Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Friday said that the Sindh Premier League will play a key role in developing the skills of the young cricketers of the province and providing them with opportunities to advance

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ):Provincial Minister for Local Government, Public Health Engineering and Housing Town Planning Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Friday said that the Sindh Premier League will play a key role in developing the skills of the young cricketers of the province and providing them with opportunities to advance.

He said this while addressing the MoU signing ceremony of Sindh Premier League and Benazirabad Lalaz organized at Sindh Assembly auditorium.

Nasir Shah said that SPL has managed to attract the attention of cricket fans from all over Pakistan including Sindh even before its start.

He added that SPL will also give an opportunity to the young cricketers from the backward and neglected areas of Sindh to showcase their talents while at the same time, the young cricketers from the rural areas of Sindh will also get opportunities to advance and they will be encouraged when they get the support and compassion of other senior players including Shahid Afridi and Abdul Razzaq.

He said cricket lovers like Ghulam Hussain Shahid and Shahzad Akhtar also have support while Arif Malik also has a very important role in it.

He added that Shahid Afridi and Abdul Razzaq are requested to lead SPL. Nasir Shah said that sports facilities are being extended in all divisional headquarters and Arbab Lutufullah was doing a lot of work.

Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mehr who has also been the Provincial Sports Minister was himself a very good cricketer, he did a lot of work in promoting sports activities in his time, Shah said and added that we all have the same goal, it will be very successful.

On this occasion, Minister announced that the SPL will be officially launched on September 19.

Later on, Nasir Shah along with Provincial Forest Minister Taimur Talpur also inaugurated the "SPL Bus" in Sindh Assembly which will provide awareness about SPL to the people in the entire province of Sindh and especially to the young cricketers.

The bus has been beautifully decorated with colourful images on the theme of cricket and made attractive to the cricket lovers of the province through painting.

On this occasion, the former captain of the Pakistan cricket team Shahid Khan Afridi, Sindh Premier League chairman Arif Malik, CEO of SPL Shehzad Akhtar, mentor of SPCL, former all-rounder cricketer Abdul Razaq and others also addressed ceremony. Chairman of Kingdom Group Ghulam Hussain Shahid and Chairman of SPCL Arif Malik signed the MoU at the ownership ceremony of Benazirabad Lalz. On this occasion, Arif Malik handed over the flag of Benazirabad Lalz to the owner of Benazirabad Lalz. Apart from former and present Pakistani cricketers, the stars of the showbiz world also participated in the event.