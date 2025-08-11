Open Menu

Sports Gala Kicks Off Ahead Of Independence Day Celebrations

Muhammad Rameez Published August 11, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Sports Gala kicks off ahead of Independence Day celebrations

KHANEWAL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) In connection with the celebrations of the Independence Day, a Table Tennis Championship

had officially begun in Khanewal.

The event was being organized jointly by the District Sports and Youth Affairs Department and

the District Table Tennis Association, with the support of the District Council Khanewal.

Competitions

for girls and boys were being held at the Sports Gymnasium Khanewal.

Talking to journalists on Monday, President of the District Table Tennis Association Amber Bashir said

that on the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Salma Suleman, the District Council has allocated funds for the Independence Day Sports Gala, a highly commendable step that will help promote sports in the district.

The grand finals of the tournament will take place on August 13, he added.

