Open Menu

Independence Day Celebrations To Feature Women’s Sports Events

Muhammad Rameez Published August 11, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Independence Day celebrations to feature women’s sports events

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) As the nation gears up to mark Independence Day with patriotic fervor, sports activities will take the center stage in the celebrations.

The Youth education and Sports Welfare Society (YES) has unveiled a vibrant lineup of events aimed at promoting women’s participation in sports and fostering a healthy, active lifestyle, said a press release.

Chairman YES and Director General of the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), Ahmed Hassan Ranjha, said that programs have been planned in collaboration with the PHA and the District Sports Department Rawalpindi.

The schedule includes a tree plantation drive on August 14, a Women’s T10 cricket League from August 22 to 24, and women’s matches in Australian Football (AFL) and baseball on September 6.

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Independence Day

47 minutes ago
 UAE harnesses AI to boost Arabic language global r ..

UAE harnesses AI to boost Arabic language global reach

47 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi’s AI sector expands 61% in one year

Abu Dhabi’s AI sector expands 61% in one year

48 minutes ago
 Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka arrested over protest again ..

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka arrested over protest against Modi-led BJP govt, ECI

1 hour ago
 Foreign ministers, EU diplomats urge Israel agains ..

Foreign ministers, EU diplomats urge Israel against restricting international ai ..

2 hours ago
 ALC sustains momentum in Community Campaign to Pro ..

ALC sustains momentum in Community Campaign to Promote Sustainable Reading

2 hours ago
China's light industry logs $1.57 trillion revenue ..

China's light industry logs $1.57 trillion revenue in H1 2025

3 hours ago
 Eight volunteers killed in Gilgit landslide, rescu ..

Eight volunteers killed in Gilgit landslide, rescue efforts under way

3 hours ago
 Korea's exports down 4.3% during first 10 days of ..

Korea's exports down 4.3% during first 10 days of August

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Security Council: Ambassadors meet in emergency se ..

Security Council: Ambassadors meet in emergency session, amid starvation in Gaza

15 hours ago

More Stories From Sports