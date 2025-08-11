Independence Day Celebrations To Feature Women’s Sports Events
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) As the nation gears up to mark Independence Day with patriotic fervor, sports activities will take the center stage in the celebrations.
The Youth education and Sports Welfare Society (YES) has unveiled a vibrant lineup of events aimed at promoting women’s participation in sports and fostering a healthy, active lifestyle, said a press release.
Chairman YES and Director General of the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), Ahmed Hassan Ranjha, said that programs have been planned in collaboration with the PHA and the District Sports Department Rawalpindi.
The schedule includes a tree plantation drive on August 14, a Women’s T10 cricket League from August 22 to 24, and women’s matches in Australian Football (AFL) and baseball on September 6.
