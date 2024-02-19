Sports games held in Degree college larkana

In connection with the 6th Sindh College Games Region Larkana under the supervision of Directorate Colleges Larkana Region and hosted by Government Boys Degree College Larkana in the Badminton Hall of Government Boys Degree College Larkana interesting inter-district Larkana Boys Badminton and Table Tennis competitions

LARKANA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) In connection with the 6th Sindh College Games Region Larkana under the supervision of Directorate Colleges Larkana Region and hosted by Government Boys Degree College Larkana in the Badminton Hall of Government Boys Degree College Larkana interesting inter-district Larkana Boys Badminton and Table Tennis competitions.

Where in the first quarter-final match of badminton, the team of district Jacobabad defeated the team of district Qambar by 2.0 and reached the semi-finals.

In the first semi-final match, the team of district Larkana defeated the team of district Shikarpur by 2.1 and reached the final.

In the second semi-final match, the team of district Jacobabad defeated the team of district Kandhkot by 2.0 and qualified for the final.

In the final match, the team of district Larkana defeated the team of district Jacobabad by 2.0 and won the title of the final. In the first quarter-final match of table tennis, the team of district Jacobabad defeated the team of district Qambar by 2.

0 and reached the semi-finals. In the first semi-final match, the district Shikarpur team defeated the district Kandhkot team by 2.0 and reached the final.

In the second semi-final match, the team of district Jacobabad defeated the team of district Larkana by 2.1 and qualified for the final. In the final match, the district Shikarpur team defeated the district Jacobabad team by 2.0 and won the final title. The guest of honor for the final match was Principal Government Boys Degree College Nay Dero Professor Shamsuddin Sario, guest of honor Principal Government Arts Commerce College Larkana Professor Rizwan Gul, Principal Government Boys Degree College Larkana Professor Altaf Hussain Abro, Professor Imtiaz Ali Shah, Regional Program Coordinator Khadim Hussain. Gopang, Director Physical education Neelam Kokar, Prof. Asghar Ali, Prof. Sharjeel Ahmed, Prof. Hizbullah, Prof. Allah Bakhsh and other guests distributed trophies and prizes to the athletes.

During the match, Director of Physical Education Neelam Kokar performed the duties of umpiring.