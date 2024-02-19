Open Menu

Sports Games Held In Degree College Larkana

Muhammad Rameez Published February 19, 2024 | 07:27 PM

Sports games held in Degree college larkana

In connection with the 6th Sindh College Games Region Larkana under the supervision of Directorate Colleges Larkana Region and hosted by Government Boys Degree College Larkana in the Badminton Hall of Government Boys Degree College Larkana interesting inter-district Larkana Boys Badminton and Table Tennis competitions

LARKANA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) In connection with the 6th Sindh College Games Region Larkana under the supervision of Directorate Colleges Larkana Region and hosted by Government Boys Degree College Larkana in the Badminton Hall of Government Boys Degree College Larkana interesting inter-district Larkana Boys Badminton and Table Tennis competitions.

Where in the first quarter-final match of badminton, the team of district Jacobabad defeated the team of district Qambar by 2.0 and reached the semi-finals.

In the first semi-final match, the team of district Larkana defeated the team of district Shikarpur by 2.1 and reached the final.

In the second semi-final match, the team of district Jacobabad defeated the team of district Kandhkot by 2.0 and qualified for the final.

In the final match, the team of district Larkana defeated the team of district Jacobabad by 2.0 and won the title of the final. In the first quarter-final match of table tennis, the team of district Jacobabad defeated the team of district Qambar by 2.

0 and reached the semi-finals. In the first semi-final match, the district Shikarpur team defeated the district Kandhkot team by 2.0 and reached the final.

In the second semi-final match, the team of district Jacobabad defeated the team of district Larkana by 2.1 and qualified for the final. In the final match, the district Shikarpur team defeated the district Jacobabad team by 2.0 and won the final title. The guest of honor for the final match was Principal Government Boys Degree College Nay Dero Professor Shamsuddin Sario, guest of honor Principal Government Arts Commerce College Larkana Professor Rizwan Gul, Principal Government Boys Degree College Larkana Professor Altaf Hussain Abro, Professor Imtiaz Ali Shah, Regional Program Coordinator Khadim Hussain. Gopang, Director Physical education Neelam Kokar, Prof. Asghar Ali, Prof. Sharjeel Ahmed, Prof. Hizbullah, Prof. Allah Bakhsh and other guests distributed trophies and prizes to the athletes.

During the match, Director of Physical Education Neelam Kokar performed the duties of umpiring.

Related Topics

Sindh Tennis Altaf Hussain Education Badminton Larkana Jacobabad Shikarpur Kandhkot Neelam Imtiaz Ali Commerce Government

Recent Stories

State to defend civil servants, act against 'viole ..

State to defend civil servants, act against 'violent trolls': PM

1 minute ago
 Child falls to death in water tank

Child falls to death in water tank

1 minute ago
 First Lady advocates floral art therapy

First Lady advocates floral art therapy

1 minute ago
 2200 police personnel to provide security at Choli ..

2200 police personnel to provide security at Cholistan Rally: DPO

2 minutes ago
 Dry weather with gusty winds forecast for Karachi

Dry weather with gusty winds forecast for Karachi

2 minutes ago
 South Waziristan IBO martyr laid to rest with full ..

South Waziristan IBO martyr laid to rest with full military honour

2 minutes ago
Israeli protesters block aid convoys bound for Gaz ..

Israeli protesters block aid convoys bound for Gaza

2 minutes ago
 Misbah-ul-Islam appointed SE Toba Tek Singh

Misbah-ul-Islam appointed SE Toba Tek Singh

22 minutes ago
 BLCF 2024 to start from March 5 in IUB

BLCF 2024 to start from March 5 in IUB

22 minutes ago
 686,711 students access PITB's Higher Education Po ..

686,711 students access PITB's Higher Education Portal

22 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars elect to bat first against ..

PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars elect to bat first against Quetta Gladiators

35 minutes ago
 Youth killed by shooting relative

Youth killed by shooting relative

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports