Squash confirmed for 2024 Pan-American Masters Games

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :The Pan-American Masters Games announced it would offer squash as one of twenty-six sports at the Cleveland 2024 Games, from July 12 to 21.

Held every four years in the Americas, the Games would bring over 7,500 masters athletes from more than 50 countries along with thousands of spectators, families and friends, said a press release.

The squash competition would be held at the Cleveland Racquet Club and will be open to players of all abilities.

Registration for the Games would open later this summer with additional updates such as sport requirements and hotels will be made available throughout 2023.

"Squash is a sport for life, and there is no better showcase of this than the large and active community of masters players in the United States, across the Americas, and around the world," said Kevin Klipstein, President & CEO of US Squash.

"Inclusion in the Pan-American Masters Games will showcase the skill, passion, and international diversity of our sport's athletes. We are grateful to the Cleveland Racquet Club for stepping forward as hosts, and I'm confident it will be an exceptional experience for all players.

" "We're excited to announce our official sports program for the 2024 Pan-American Masters Games. Our team has been hard at work over the last several months planning an event local, national and international masters athletes will enjoy," said Rachael Stentz-Baugher, Executive Director of Pan-American Masters Games.

Federación Panamericana de Squash President Francisco Paradisi said, "We're delighted to see squash confirmed once again for inclusion in the Pan-American Masters Games.

"I wish everyone planning on being part of the Games in 2024 the best of luck." WSF President Zena Wooldridge said, "Squash has one of the most vibrant masters communities in the world, from over 35s to over 85s, with players from 10 different nations – four of those Pan-American – winning gold medals at last year's WSF World Masters Championships.

"My thanks to the Pan-American Masters Games for including squash in next year's Games in Cleveland, as well as FPS and US Squash for their tireless work in supporting and promoting our sport."