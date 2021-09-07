UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka Opt To Bat Against South Africa In ODI Decider

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 03:13 PM

Sri Lanka opt to bat against South Africa in ODI decider

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bat against South Africa in the third and deciding one-day international on Tuesday

Colombo, Sept 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bat against South Africa in the third and deciding one-day international on Tuesday.

The hosts have made three changes from their previous loss on Saturday. Debutant spinner Maheesh Theekshana and all-rounder Kamindu Mendis made the team as well as wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Chandimal -- playing his 150th ODI.

"Our bowling wasn't spot-on in the last game. We need to bowl and field well today," said Shanaka.

South Africa, led by Keshav Maharaj, have come in unchanged from their 67-run win in the rain-hit second ODI that levelled the series at 1-1.

"Here in the subcontinent, it is very hot, so need to conserve our energies throughout the game -- more so when we are bowling first," said Maharaj.

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Kamindu Mendis, Praveen Jayawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana South Africa: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Andile Phehlukwayo, Wiaan Mulder, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj (capt), Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Lyndon Hannibal (SRI)tv umpire: Raveendra Wimalasiri (SRI)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

Related Topics

Africa Sri Lanka George Van South Africa Dhananjaya De Silva Dasun Shanaka Keshav Maharaj Andile Phehlukwayo Tabraiz Shamsi Avishka Fernando Kumar Dharmasena Ranjan Madugalle TV From

Recent Stories

Investigation into tax evasion starts in London ag ..

Investigation into tax evasion starts in London against Sharif family: Gill

3 minutes ago
 Shanghai gold futures close lower

Shanghai gold futures close lower

3 minutes ago
 German industrial output gains as supply chain bot ..

German industrial output gains as supply chain bottlenecks

3 minutes ago
 Works underway on various mega projects: Awais Sha ..

Works underway on various mega projects: Awais Shah

3 minutes ago
 Southgate 'open-minded' about World Cup every two ..

Southgate 'open-minded' about World Cup every two years

14 minutes ago
 Kremlin Says No Decision on Taliban Recognition Ma ..

Kremlin Says No Decision on Taliban Recognition Made Yet

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.