Sri Lanka V Australia First Test Scoreboard

Muhammad Rameez Published June 30, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Sri Lanka v Australia first Test scoreboard

Galle, Sri Lanka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on day two of the opening Test between Sri Lanka and Australia in Galle on Thursday: Sri Lanka 1st innings (212 all out; N.

Dickwella 58, N. Lyon 5-90, Swepson 3-55) Australia 1st innings (overnight 98-3, Khawaja 47, Head 6) U. Khawaja c Nissanka b Vandersay 71 D. Warner lbw b R. Mendis 25 M. Labuschagne c Fernando b R.

Mendis 13 S. Smith run out (Dickwella/K. Mendis) 6 T. Head c and b De Silva 6 C. Green lbw b R. Mendis 77 A. Carey c Chandimal b R. Mendis 45 M.

Starc c and b Vandersay 10 P. Cummins not out 26 N.

Lyon not out 8 Extras (b20, lb3, nb1, w2) 26 Total (8 wickets, 69 overs) 313 Fall of wickets: 1-47 (Warner), 2-75 (Labuschagne), 3-83 (Smith), 4-100 (Head), 5-157 (Khawaja), 6-241 (Carey), 7-278 (Green), 8-278 (Starc) Yet to bat: M.

Swepson Bowling: Fernando 8-1-34-0 (w2), De Silva 5-0-8-1, Embuldeniya 15-0-73-0 (nb1), R. Mendis 31-0-107-4, Vandersay 10-0-68-2 Toss: Sri Lanka Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Nitin Menon (IND)tv umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

