SSGC win men & women 66th National Track Cycling Championships

By Sohail Ali Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) won the 66th National Track Cycling Championship that concluded here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :By Sohail Ali Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) won the 66th National Track Cycling Championship that concluded here on Wednesday.

Besides SSGC, Punjab team finished the event as runners-up. Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr. Fehmida Mirza graced the concluding ceremony as chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Fehmida said: "The departments should support the regional teams in the same way the entire world has been doing, as we can see that in many sports ruling countries, their departments have been supporting their regional teams. The fact is that the departments have deserted the sports nurseries in the country." On this, the players present on the occasion, said that if the government closes the departmental sports, how will they earn livelihood for their families. "We survive just because of the salaries our departments provide us. Besides these salaries, we don't have any source of income, and without departments, we will be unable to run the kitchen of our homes. It is due to departments that we have continued our games and without them, we won't be able to fully focus on our games rather we will be worried about the bread and butter of our families and it will further hamper the chances of Pakistan players in international events." The Federal Minister said Government was well aware of the problems faced by the sportsmen and steps are being taken to redress their problems and to help them to earn livelihood as they are the ambassadors of the country and elevate its (county's) image by producing fine results in international meets abroad.

The IPC Minister said the present government is fully committed to revive and promote sports across the country.

Speaking about Pakistan Olympic Association and their audit, Dr Fehmida said: "When the money will be in the accounts of Pakistani banks, then we will audit that amount and accounts. But our main goal is the promotion of sports in Pakistan and for this, we want everyone come under one page and just think about betterment of Pakistan sports, forgetting about all the past mistakes."The IPC Minister also lauded the Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) officials for conducting the event in a successful manner and hoped that they will continue to serve the game in the best possible manner. "All the cyclists displayed quality skills and techniques during the event and the best ones succeeded in winning the titles. There is no dearth of talent in the country and we will continue to support and groom that talent and facilitate at national and international level, so that in return, they may earn international glories for Pakistan."Replying to a query regarding Pakistan and India T20 World Cup match, Dr Fehmida said: "Pakistan was, is and will remain my favourite team because I have a true patriotic heart and I will support my team till last breath. It is my suggestion to India that they must keep politics away from cricket."