Stade Francais stop Top 14 rot with win over La Rochelle

Paris, Dec 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Stade Francais ended a worrying run of three successive losses on Sunday when the big-spending French giants edged out La Rochelle 25-20 in the Top 14.

They escaped the relegation zone the hard way, however, having conceded three tries to none inside the first 30 minutes against last season's runners-up.

La Rochelle dominated the early stages with tries from Remi Bourdeau, Arthur Retiere and South African winger Raymond Rhule helping them into a 20-6 lead.

Stade hit back to go in at half-time level at 20-20 through two tries in three minutes from Fijian centre Waisea Nayacalevu.

French winger Lester Etien scored the winning try early in the second period as La Rochelle were left to rue an off-night for Jules Plisson.

The former Stade fly-half missed four of six kicks at goal.

"It was proof of our character. That's what we've been missing a bit since the start of the season," said Stade fly-half Joris Segonds.

"For once, we were all together, united, without yelling at each other.

"We had a complicated week. It is often the staff who get all the criticism while they are doing a crazy job. This makes me really happy for them."La Rochelle still came close to snatching victory in the dying moments but Eneriko Buliruarua allowed the ball to slip from him close to the try line.

A late try was also ruled out for offside.