UrduPoint.com

Stade Francais Stop Top 14 Rot With Win Over La Rochelle

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 08:40 AM

Stade Francais stop Top 14 rot with win over La Rochelle

Paris, Dec 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Stade Francais ended a worrying run of three successive losses on Sunday when the big-spending French giants edged out La Rochelle 25-20 in the Top 14.

They escaped the relegation zone the hard way, however, having conceded three tries to none inside the first 30 minutes against last season's runners-up.

La Rochelle dominated the early stages with tries from Remi Bourdeau, Arthur Retiere and South African winger Raymond Rhule helping them into a 20-6 lead.

Stade hit back to go in at half-time level at 20-20 through two tries in three minutes from Fijian centre Waisea Nayacalevu.

French winger Lester Etien scored the winning try early in the second period as La Rochelle were left to rue an off-night for Jules Plisson.

The former Stade fly-half missed four of six kicks at goal.

"It was proof of our character. That's what we've been missing a bit since the start of the season," said Stade fly-half Joris Segonds.

"For once, we were all together, united, without yelling at each other.

"We had a complicated week. It is often the staff who get all the criticism while they are doing a crazy job. This makes me really happy for them."La Rochelle still came close to snatching victory in the dying moments but Eneriko Buliruarua allowed the ball to slip from him close to the try line.

A late try was also ruled out for offside.

Related Topics

Job La Rochelle Lead Turkish Lira Sunday All From Top

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 6th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 6th December 2021

28 minutes ago
 Thailand celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 ..

Thailand celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai with ‘Smile Parade’ ..

6 hours ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai celebrates contribution of its 30, ..

Expo 2020 Dubai celebrates contribution of its 30,000-strong volunteer workforce ..

6 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador meets with Dominican Foreign Minist ..

UAE Ambassador meets with Dominican Foreign Minister

8 hours ago
 Emirates Publishers Association lays foundations o ..

Emirates Publishers Association lays foundations of its 2022 projects, celebrate ..

8 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 8th Forum for Promoting P ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 8th Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Communities

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.