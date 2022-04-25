UrduPoint.com

Street Cricket Trend During Night On Rise

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 25, 2022 | 04:42 PM

Street cricket trend during night on rise

With the onset of Ramzan, cricket lovers in Islamabad thronged to streets and thoroughfares to play and enjoy the game with neighbors after Esha prayer till Sehr

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :With the onset of Ramzan, cricket lovers in Islamabad thronged to streets and thoroughfares to play and enjoy the game with neighbors after Esha prayer till Sehr.

Street cricket is one of the most loving games of Pakistani youth as many people in Pakistan grow up playing cricket on the streets and this trend is on rise in Ramzan.

The biggest show of street cricket during Ramzan in Islamabad was spotted at Faisal Avenue where hundreds of young boys could be seen playing cricket with tennis ball under the tall polls of street lights.

Naeem Aslam, a student of International Islamic University Islamabad who regularly plays cricket at Faisal avenue told APP on Monday that he lived in a hostel very next to Faisal avenue where he had enough spare time to play game after Esha as he did not sleep after the prayer till Sehr.

"Hostel life is one of the best phase of life when you have enough time for friends and it is not less than blessing when you get time and space to play cricket with friends", he added.

Ahtisham Munawar who is the captain of I-8 cricket club said this game was the passion of his team and they could not live without cricket, but in Ramzan we could not play cricket in day time due to fasting.

"There are no flood lights in our club therefore we play street cricket under lights and we really enjoy as it reminds us our childhood memories", he said fondly.

