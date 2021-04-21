Super League no longer exists without English clubs: entourage of Juventus president Agnelli

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :The proposed European Super League can no longer exist without the six English clubs who have pulled out, the entourage of Juventus president Andrea Agnelli told AFP on Wednesday.

Replying to AFP's question whether "the Super League stops without the English clubs," the source replied in the affirmative, the day after Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal withdrew.

That leaves just six Spanish and Italian sides -- Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus -- still involved.

In an interview given before the English clubs' withdrawal, Agnelli insisted the project would go ahead.

"Between our clubs, there is a blood pact, we will move forward. (The project) has a 100 percent chance of success," Agnelli told La Repubblica newspaper on Wednesday.

"Football is no longer a game but an industrial sector and it needs stability."