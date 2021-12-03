Super League Polo: Country Lions, Zacky Farms in final

Country Lions and Zacky Farms qualified for the main final of the Coca Cola Super League Polo after winning their respective semifinals here at the Lahore Polo Club on Friday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Country Lions and Zacky Farms qualified for the main final of the Coca Cola Super League Polo after winning their respective semifinals here at the Lahore Polo Club on Friday.

The first semifinal of the day saw Country Lions overpowering Remington Gladiators by 6-3.

From Team Country Lions, Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Umar Kaleem thrashed in two goals each while Mir Shoaib Ahmed and Farooq Amin Sufi converted one goal apiece. From the losing team, Agha Musa, Muhammad Ali and Ghulam Mustafa Monnoo scored one goal each.

The second semifinal of the day proved to be a thrilling one, where after a tough battle, Zacky Farms defeated Remington stars by 6-5. From Team Zacky Farms, Nazar Dean Ali Khan hammered a hat-trick of goals while Shah Qubilai Alam, Mustafa Aziz and Chaudhry Hayat struck one goal each. From Remington Stars, all the five goals were converted by Basel Faisal Khokhar.