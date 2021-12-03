UrduPoint.com

Super League Polo: Country Lions, Zacky Farms In Final

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 08:44 PM

Super League Polo: Country Lions, Zacky Farms in final

Country Lions and Zacky Farms qualified for the main final of the Coca Cola Super League Polo after winning their respective semifinals here at the Lahore Polo Club on Friday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Country Lions and Zacky Farms qualified for the main final of the Coca Cola Super League Polo after winning their respective semifinals here at the Lahore Polo Club on Friday.

The first semifinal of the day saw Country Lions overpowering Remington Gladiators by 6-3.

From Team Country Lions, Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Umar Kaleem thrashed in two goals each while Mir Shoaib Ahmed and Farooq Amin Sufi converted one goal apiece. From the losing team, Agha Musa, Muhammad Ali and Ghulam Mustafa Monnoo scored one goal each.

The second semifinal of the day proved to be a thrilling one, where after a tough battle, Zacky Farms defeated Remington stars by 6-5. From Team Zacky Farms, Nazar Dean Ali Khan hammered a hat-trick of goals while Shah Qubilai Alam, Mustafa Aziz and Chaudhry Hayat struck one goal each. From Remington Stars, all the five goals were converted by Basel Faisal Khokhar.

Related Topics

Lahore Polo Basel Muhammad Ali All From

Recent Stories

UAE story told via drones light show

UAE story told via drones light show

17 minutes ago
 Pope Francis condemns 'prejudice' in migrant mass ..

Pope Francis condemns 'prejudice' in migrant mass in Cyprus

3 minutes ago
 Corps Commander Polo Cup , Risja Development/Maste ..

Corps Commander Polo Cup , Risja Development/Master Paints in main final

3 minutes ago
 Japan's NEC to Create Biometric Face Recognition-B ..

Japan's NEC to Create Biometric Face Recognition-Based Vaccination Verification ..

3 minutes ago
 Omicron Detected in 38 Countries, But Delta Remain ..

Omicron Detected in 38 Countries, But Delta Remains Dominant COVID-19 Variant - ..

6 minutes ago
 Badminton: Malaysia's rising star Lee Zii Jia crui ..

Badminton: Malaysia's rising star Lee Zii Jia cruises into semis

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.