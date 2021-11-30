UrduPoint.com

Super League Polo: Imperium Hospitality Panthers Triumphant

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 07:33 PM

Phenomenal Amal Raza fired in three goals to guide Imperium Hospitality Panthers to a 7 1/2-5 victory over Premier Holding Fighters in the Coca Cola Super League Polo match here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Tuesday

Amal Raza was in sublime form and displayed high quality polo skills and techniques and contributed with three tremendous goals. The other key contributors from the winning side were Hussain Monnoo and Muneeb Monnoo, who converted two and one goal respectively. On the other hand, the contributions from the losing side came from Abdul Haseeb Mehta, who banged in a brace, and Ali Ahsan Siddiqui, Fahad Noon and Ali Riaz, who scored one goal apiece.

Imperium Hospitality Panthers started the match having one and a half goal handicap advantage while they converted two more goals in the first chukker against two by Premier Holding Fighters to take 3-2 lead. Both sides slammed in one goal each in the second chukker with Imperium Hospitality Panthers still enjoying 4-3 lead. Imperium Hospitality banged in a brace in the thirdchukker to stretch their lead to 6-3 while in the fourth and last chukker, Premier Holding convertedtwo goals against one by Imperium Hospitality, who won the match by 7-5.

