Switzerland's Meier Sets Sharks' Goal Scoring Record

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 18, 2022 | 12:03 PM

Swiss forward Timo Meier made franchise history on Monday, scoring a record five goals to power the San Jose Sharks to a dominating 6-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings

Meier, who was recently named to the NHL all-star game, broke the previous Sharks scoring record of four goals which was shared by four players, Owen Nolan, Tomas Hertl, Patrick Marleau and Evander Kane.

The 26-year-old from Herisau, Switzerland scored three goals in the first period and two in the second. He is the first NHL player to score five goals in a game since Mika Zibanejad of the New York Rangers did it last March.

Joe Malone of the Quebec Bulldogs holds the all-time record of seven goals which he achieved in 1920.

Hertl added four assists, Erik Karlsson had three assists and James Reimer made 39 saves for the Sharks, who had scored just one goal in their last two games.

Meier is the first player to score five goals against the Kings since Alexei Zhamnov had five for the Winnipeg Jets in 1995.

Meier had several chances to become the first NHL player with six goals since Darryl Sittler in 1976, but he came up just shy.

He scored his first goal on a power play for a 1-0 lead at 3:02 in front of a crowd of 10,700 at SAP Center arena. He scored with a one-timer after taking a pass from Brent Burns.

Meier added his second at 18:48 to make it 3-0. He swiped at a rebound and missed but then recovered the puck and spun and beat Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick.

Meier broke the Sharks' record late in the second period with his 20th goal of the season.

Anze Kopitar and Mikey Anderson scored for the Kings. Quick stopped just four of eight shots in the first period and finished with 11 saves.

