LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 23rd, 2022) A total of 13 matches will be played as the T20 Women’s cricket Tournament commences in Lahore from 26 November.

In order to incentivise domestic performers, the best performer of every match will get PKR20,000 and the player of the tournament will bag PKR50,000. The winning team will receive PKR 1 million, while the runner-up will get PKR0.5million.

The tournament provides an opportunity to the players to get acclimatised to the T20 format, while it will help coaches and selection committee to select squads for the inaugural ICC U19 Women’s World Cup and ICC T20 Women’s World Cup – both events scheduled to take place in South Africa next year.

The tournament will be played in two phases. In the first phase, three teams namely Conquerors, Invincibles and stars will take part from 26 November to 2 December. Conquerors consist of U19 players, while Invincibles and Stars consist of emerging players. Each side will feature in four matches in the first phase.

In the second phase, the performers of first phase will be provided an opportunity to feature in one of the four sides namely Blasters, Challengers, Dynamites and Strikers. Pakistan’s elite cricketers will feature in the second phase.

The second phase of the tournament will run from 5 December to 9 December, while the squads of the four sides will be named in due course.

The venue for the final of the tournament scheduled on 9 December will be named in due course.

The first phase will be played on double-league basis, while the second phase will run on single-league basis.

All matches will be played in Lahore, which will start at 1000, while the toss will take place at 0930.

Conquerors squad:

Aroob Shah (Captain), Aliza Sabir, Anosha Nasir, Areesha Noor, Eyman Fatima, Haleema Azeem Dar, Haniah Ahmer, Laiba Nasir, Mahnoor Aftab, Quratulain Ahsen, Rida Aslam, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Warda Yousaf, Zaib-un-Nisa and Zamina Tahir

Team management – Mohsin Kamal (head coach), Kamran Hussain (assistant coach), Aisha Jalil (manager)

Stars squad:

Huraina Sajjad (Captain), Aleena Shah, Amber Kainaat, Arim Barkat, Asma Amin, Ayesha Asim, Ayesha Bilal, Fajar Naveed, Hamna Bilal, Kainat Gul, Khadija Chisty, Kinza Wahab, Masooma Zehra, Momina Riasat and Zunera Shah

Team management – Hajra Sarwar (head coach), Rehmat Gull (assistant coach), Hina Azam (manager)

Invincibles squad:

Yusra Amir (Captain), Aima Saleem, Aleena Masood, Dua Majid, Fatima Zahra, Fatima Khan, Gull Rukh, Gull-e-Uswa, Madiha Gul, Maham Manzoor, Neha Sharmeen, Rabia Rafi, Saima Malik, Saira Jabeen and Wasfa Hussain

Team management – Wasim Yousafi (head coach), Shakir Qayyum (assistant coach), Asiya Khan (manager)