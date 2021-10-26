T20 World Cup 2021 Match 19 Pakistan Vs. New Zealand, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 19 Pakistan Vs. New Zealand - See Live Score, History of Head-to-Head, Position in World Rankings, Who Will Win the Match, Qualify for Semifinals, and much more.

T20 World Cup 2021 is started, and we are in the Super 12s now. It is the 19th match of this tournament between Pakistan and New Zealand. The match happens in Sharjah Cricket Stadium and starts at 7:00 PM PST on 26th October 2021, so gear up to enjoy it no matter where in the world you are.

It will be an exciting contest as it is the first match of New Zealand and Pakistan has won its previous match tremendously. We can surely hear the cheers of spectators even before the match as the cricket heat is getting high with each day passing.

Besides Pakistan and New Zealand, Afghanistan, Namibia, Scotland, and India are in Group 2 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The result of this match will decide the future of both teams in Group 2 as Pakistan can make its position stronger by winning it. In contrast, New Zealand can build pressure on other teams by beating Pakistan in their first game.

Pakistani spectators can watch the match live to enjoy every bit of it. If you are busy or don't have access to the TV to enjoy T20 World Cup 2021 Match 19, you can see the live score of Pakistan Vs. New Zealand at UrduPoint.

Past Records of Pakistan Vs. New Zealand Head To Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. Pakistan and New Zealand played 6 T20 International matches against each other before. Among these six matches, Pakistan and New Zealand won 3 matches each. However, it is the first T20 World Cup 2021 match for New Zealand, and Pakistan has played a match already. So results can turn in any direction.

As per this parameter, Pakistan is a favorite in the 19th match of the T20 World Cup 2021. Now let's have a look at the past performance of both teams individually.

Past Records of Pakistan in T20 WC

Pakistan had played 34 T20 World Cup matches before and won 19 out of these 34 matches. Also, Pakistan has won its 35th T20 World Cup match against India in this tournament.

The Pakistan T20 cricket team has performed well in the past T20 World Cups and is playing good cricket in this tournament. We hope it will also perform well in the 19th match of the T20 World Cup 2021 to maintain a high position in the points table of Group 2 of Super 12s.

Past Records of New Zealand in T20 WC

New Zealand had played 30 T20 World Cup matches before and won 15 out of these 30 matches.

The New Zealand T20 cricket team has performed average in the past T20 World Cups. We hope it will perform well in the 19th match of the T20 World Cup 2021 to secure a high position in the points table of Group 2 of Super 12s.

Pakistan Vs. New Zealand in ICC T20 Rankings

Pakistan has a better position than New Zealand in ICC T20 World Rankings. Let's see details of both teams in the Rankings table. However, as per this parameter, we feel Pakistan is the favorite to win the 19th match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

*This T20 International Men's Cricket team ranking by ICC is as per the teams' performance before the T20 World Cup 2021.

Where does Pakistan Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

Pakistan T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently at the 3rd position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the Pakistan Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 34 matches. They currently have 8883 points and a rating of 261.

Where does New Zealand Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

New Zealand T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently at the 4th position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking.

This position of the New Zealand cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 28 matches. They currently have 7192 points and a rating of 257.

Pakistan Vs. New Zealand Win Percentage in T20 WC

In the past T20 World Cups, Pakistan had a 57.35 win percentage. In contrast, New Zealand had a 53.33 win percentage. As per this parameter, Pakistan is the favorite to win the 19th match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

*This T20 World Cup win percentage of both teams does not contain does not include their win/loss record of T20 World Cup 2021.

Pakistan Vs. New Zealand, Who Can Qualify Semifinals?

In the past T20 World Cups, Pakistan was the T20 World Cup Champion in 2009 and runner-up in 2007. Also, Pakistan was a semifinalist in 2010 and 2012. In contrast, New Zealand was a semifinalist in 2007 and 2016. Team New Zealand has never been a T20 World Cup champion. They have to work hard in this tournament to make history.

As per this parameter, Pakistan is the favorite to win the 19th match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

T20 WC 2021 Match 19 Pakistan Vs. New Zealand Squads

Let's have a look at the playing 11 of both Pakistan and New Zealand.

Playing 11 of Pakistan

The playing 11 of Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2021 19th match will be among the following players.

Babar Azam (Captain)

Shadab Khan (Vice-Captain)

Asif Ali

Fakhar Zaman

Haider Ali

Haris Rauf

Hasan Ali

Imad Wasim

Mohammad Hafeez

Mohammad Nawaz

Mohammad Rizwan (Wicketkeeper)

Mohammad Wasim Jnr

Sarfaraz Ahmed (Wicketkeeper)

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Khushdil Shah

Shoaib Malik

Shahnawaz Dahani

Usman Qadir

Playing 11 of New Zealand

Playing 11 of New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2021 19th match will be among the following players.

Kane Williamson (Captain)

Todd Astle

Trent Boult

Mark Chapman

Devon Conway (Wicketkeeper)

Lockie Ferguson

Martin Guptill

Kyle Jamieson

Daryl Mitchell

Jimmy Neesham

Glenn Phillips (Wicketkeeper)

Mitchell Santner

Tim Seifert (Wicketkeeper)

Ish Sodhi

Tim Southee

Adam Milne

Who Will Win T20 WC 2021 Pakistan Vs. New Zealand Match?

As per the ICC World T20 Rankings, win percentage in T20 World Cups, and performance in past T20 World Cups, Pakistan is the favorite team to win the 19th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Besides, New Zealand and Pakistan have the same head-to-head win percentage. The match is important for both sides as the winner will get a higher position in the points table in Group 2 of Super 12s.

Both teams will present a good show, and spectators have high hopes from team Pakistan after a great victory against India. We predict that Pakistan has more chances to win the 19th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The results can turn any way as per the performance of both teams. We wish the best of luck to both Pakistan and New Zealand.

ICC T20 WC 2021 Match 19 Pakistan Vs. New Zealand Live Score

Here at UrduPoint, you can see the live score of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Match 19 Pakistan Vs. New Zealand. This way, if you are away from tv, you will never miss any updates on this exciting match.