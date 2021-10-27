T20 World Cup 2021 Match 21 Scotland Vs. Namibia, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

- Home
Arslan Farid 1 minute ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 06:04 PM
T20 World Cup 2021 Match 21 Scotland Vs. Namibia - See Live Score, History of Head-to-Head, Position in World Rankings, Who Will Win the Match, Qualify for Semifinals, and much more.
T20 World Cup 2021 is started, and we are in the Super 12s now. It is the 21st match of this tournament between Namibia and Scotland. The match happens in Sheikh Zayed Stadium and starts at 7:00 PM PST on 27th October 2021, so gear up to enjoy it no matter where in the world you are.
It will be an exciting contest as it is the first match of Namibia in Super 12s and Scotland lost its first one. Besides, Scotland has won all its three matches in the Group Stage, and Namibia won 2 out of 3. We can surely hear the cheers of spectators even before the match as the cricket heat is getting high with each day passing.
Besides Namibia and Scotland, Pakistan, Afghanistan, New Zealand, and India are in Group 2 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The result of this match will decide the future of both teams in Group 2 as their next matches will be tough. The team that wins today will have a better position in the points table of Group 2 of Super 12s.
Pakistani spectators can watch the match live to enjoy every bit of it. If you are busy or don't have access to the TV to enjoy T20 World Cup 2021 Match 21, you can see the live score of Scotland Vs. Namibia at UrduPoint.
Past Records of Scotland Vs. Namibia Head To Head in T20
Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. Namibia and Scotland played 8 T20 International matches against each other before. Among these eight matches, Namibia won 4, and Scotland also won 4 matches. However, it is the first T20 World Cup 2021 match for Namibia in Super 12s, and Scotland has played one. Besides, Scotland won all its three matches in the Group Stage of this tournament, and Namibia won 2. So results can turn in any direction.
As per this parameter, Scotland is a favorite in the 21st match of the T20 World Cup 2021. Now let's have a look at the past performance of both teams individually.
Past Records of Scotland in T20 WC
Scotland had played 7 T20 World Cup matches before and won only one out of these seven matches. However, it played outstandingly in the Group Stage of this tournament but lost its first match in Super 12s.
The Scotland T20 cricket team has not performed well in the past T20 World Cups. However, as per their outstanding performance in this tournament, we hope it will perform well in the 21st match of the T20 World Cup 2021 to secure a high position in the points table of Group 2 of Super 12s.
Past Records of Namibia in T20 WC
Namibia has never played any T20 World Cup matches before. However, it has played its first two T20 World Cup matches in this tournament and won 1 and lost 1. Besides, it will be Namibia's first match in Super 12s.
So we can say that the Namibia T20 cricket team has performed average in this tournament. However, we hope it will perform well in the 21st match of the T20 World Cup 2021 to secure a better position in Group 2 of Super 12s.
Scotland Vs. Namibia in ICC T20 Rankings
Scotland has a better position than Namibia in ICC T20 World Rankings. Let's see details of both teams in the Rankings table. However, as per this parameter, we feel Scotland is the favorite to win the 21st match of the T20 World Cup 2021.
Where does Scotland Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?
The Scotland T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently at the 12th position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the Scotland Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 20 matches. They currently have 3792 points and a rating of 190.
Where does Namibia Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?
Namibia T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently at the 16th position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking.
This position of the Namibia cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 20 matches. They currently have 3525 points and a rating of 176.
Scotland Vs. Namibia Win Percentage in T20 WC
In the past T20 World Cups, Namibia had never played, so there is no win percentage record for Namibia in T20 World Cups. In contrast, Scotland had a 16.66 win percentage. As per this parameter, Scotland is the favorite to win the 21st match of the T20 World Cup 2021.
*This T20 World Cup win percentage of both teams does not contain does not include their win/loss record of T20 World Cup 2021.
Scotland Vs. Namibia, Who Can Qualify Semifinals?
In the past T20 World Cups, Scotland had never been to the semifinals, whereas Namibia never even played a T20 World Cup. They both have to work hard in this tournament to make history. Team Scotland has played outstandingly in this tournament's Group Stage. We hope it will maintain this rhythm in the 21st match of the T20 World Cup 2021.
T20 WC 2021 Match 21 Scotland Vs. Namibia Squads
Let's have a look at the playing 11 of both Namibia and Scotland.
Playing 11 of Scotland
Playing 11 of Scotland in the T20 World Cup 2021 21st match will be among the following players.
- Kyle Coetzer (Captain)
- Richard Berrington (Vice-Captain)
- Dylan Budge
- Matthew Cross (Wicketkeeper)
- Josh Davey
- Ally Evans
- Chris Greaves
- Michael Leask
- Calum MacLeod
- George Munsey
- Safyaan Sharif
- Hamza Tahir
- Craig Wallace (Wicketkeeper)
- Mark Watt
- Brad Wheal
- Olie Haris
- Chris Sole
- Gavin Main
Playing 11 of Namibia
The playing 11 of Namibia in T20 World Cup 2021 21st match will be among the following players.
- Gerhard Erasmus (Captain)
- Stephen Baard
- Karl Birkenstock
- Michau du Preez (Wicketkeeper)
- Jan Frylinck
- Zane Green (Wicketkeeper)
- Nicol Lofie-Eaton
- Bernard Scholtz
- Ben Shikongo
- JJ Smit (Vice-Captain)
- Ruben Trumpelmann
- Michael van Lingen
- David Wiese
- Craig Williams
- Picky Ya France
- Mauritius Ngupita
Who Will Win T20 WC 2021 Scotland Vs. Namibia Match?
As per the ICC World T20 Rankings, win percentage in T20 World Cups, and performance in previous T20 World Cups, Scotland is the favorite team to win the 21st match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Also, Scotland had played outstandingly in this T20 World Cup. In contrast, it's the first chance for Namibia to play a T20 World Cup. The match is important for both sides as the winner will get a higher position in the points table of Group 2 of Super 12s.
Both teams will present a good show. However, we predict that Scotland has more chances to win the 21st match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The results can turn any way as per the performance of both teams. We wish the best of luck to both Namibia and Scotland.
ICC T20 WC 2021 Match 21 Scotland Vs. Namibia Live Score
ICC T20 WC 2021 Match 21 Scotland Vs. Namibia Live Score