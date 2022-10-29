T20 World Cup 2022: Men in Green still determined to make comeback

(@Abdulla99267510)

The national squad needs to win all remaining matches to achieve the goal in ongoing mega event of T20 World Cup 2022.

SYDNEY: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 29, 2022) Pakistani players are still hopeful that they will make comeback in the remaining matches of ongoing T20 World Cup 2022.

The national squad led by Babar Azam has resumed practice sessions. They are confident to bounce back after continuous defeats.

Pakistan lost to India in a nerve-cracking match at the mega event and also faced humiliating defeat againat Zimbabwe as they made history by winning against the Men in Green for the first time in any ICC tournament.

After winning no match in T20 World Cup 2022, Pakistan's chances of remaining in the tournaments are shaky as they have zero points in the points table this time.

The victory in all remaining matches can help Pakistan comeback.

The players are determined to do well in the coming matches and they showed positive intent and body language during the fielding and bowling practice at WACA cricket Ground.

Wicket keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, who ranks as the top T20 batter in the latest ICC player rankings, advised Babar on foot work while batting.

The Pakistani bowlers practiced on a new ball under the supervision of bowling coach Shaun Tait, while skipper Babar Azam and batter Asif Ali practiced to play a bouncer with a marble slab on the pitch.