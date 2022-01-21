UrduPoint.com

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan, India To Face Each Other On Oct 23

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 21, 2022 | 04:13 PM

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan, India to face each other on Oct 23

The ICC has announced schedule for the next mega event that will start from Oct 16 in Australia.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 21st, 2022) Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will take on each other to kick off their campaign in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup on Oct 23 at Melbourne cricket ground.

Both Pakistan and India were placed together in group in the Super 12 round for the next ICC T20 World Cup.

The World Cup will be played in Australia.

The ICC announced T20 world cup 2022 on Friday. The 16 teams mega event will start from October 16th to November 13th at different venues of Australia.

According to the schedule, Namibia and Sri Lanka will be joined by two teams from qualifiers in group A while West Indies and Scotland will join another two in group B. Namibia and Sri Lanka will play the first match of the tournament.

After the first stage, four from eight teams will join the top 8 directly qualified teams in the super 12 round.

The event kicks off on October 16 with the first round match between Namibia and former champions Sri Lanka, on the same day the two qualifying teams from group A will take on each other.

Hosts and defending champions Australia will play New Zealand in the opening match of the Super 12 at the SCG on Saturday, 22 October in a re-match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 final.

Pakistan will kick off its World Cup 2022 campaign with a match against India on October 23 in Melbourne. The match will start at 1pm PKT.

