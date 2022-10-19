ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Team Margalla from Islamabad B clinched the Master Aamir Khan Memorial Jeevay Pakistan Ninja Championship here, bagging the most medals in the championship while Islamabad A stood second.

Chief Organizer Irfan Bhatti said besides 10 local teams, more than two hundred ninja players from other eight cities of Pakistan participated in the three-day event.

The competitions for girls were held in the first phase while children in second and youth in the third and final phase.

President of Pakistan Judo Federation Col. (Retd.) Junaid Alam who was chief guest distributed medals among the players.

First Ninja Young Master of Pakistan Farhat Abbas Shah and Chief Executive Officer of Rajas United Raja Khurram were the special guests in the third phase prize distribution ceremony.

A large number of people witnessed the competitions. The chief guests congratulated Irfan Bhatti for successfully organizing the event.