UrduPoint.com

Team Margalla Bags Pakistan Ninja C'ship

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 19, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Team Margalla bags Pakistan Ninja C'ship

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Team Margalla from Islamabad B clinched the Master Aamir Khan Memorial Jeevay Pakistan Ninja Championship here, bagging the most medals in the championship while Islamabad A stood second.

Chief Organizer Irfan Bhatti said besides 10 local teams, more than two hundred ninja players from other eight cities of Pakistan participated in the three-day event.

The competitions for girls were held in the first phase while children in second and youth in the third and final phase.

President of Pakistan Judo Federation Col. (Retd.) Junaid Alam who was chief guest distributed medals among the players.

First Ninja Young Master of Pakistan Farhat Abbas Shah and Chief Executive Officer of Rajas United Raja Khurram were the special guests in the third phase prize distribution ceremony.

A large number of people witnessed the competitions. The chief guests congratulated Irfan Bhatti for successfully organizing the event.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Aamir Khan Young Event From

Recent Stories

Momina Mustehsan expresses concerns about Pakistan ..

Momina Mustehsan expresses concerns about Pakistan’s limited representation at ..

14 minutes ago
 “It doesn't concern me who will be next army chi ..

“It doesn't concern me who will be next army chief," says Imran Khan

23 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Shaheen Afridi  glad over ama ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Shaheen Afridi  glad over amazing performance in warm up ma ..

40 minutes ago
 Jemima Khan’s Urdu song goes viral on social med ..

Jemima Khan’s Urdu song goes viral on social media

54 minutes ago
 Indian statement of not touring Pakistan can impac ..

Indian statement of not touring Pakistan can impact ICC events in India

1 hour ago
 PM directs to expedite work on CPEC projects

PM directs to expedite work on CPEC projects

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.