Teammates are ready to sacrifice themselves for Babar Azam: Shadab Khan

The All-rounder says that credit goes to Babar Azam who inspire the players and keep them united and now they support each other like the family members and stand united in all situations.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 10th, 2021) Pakistan cricket team's vice-captain Shadab Khan praised skipper Babar Azam, saying that all the team members were ready to sacrifice themselves for him.

Shadab Khan gave due credit to Babar Azam for inspiring the team to maintain their consistency and performance.

"People are ready to sacrifice themselves for a leader who is always there to support them," he said while referring to Babar Azam.

He also called him impressive leader, adding that Pakistani captain was always there to support his teammates whenever the chips were down. The All-rounder said that due to Azam's attitude, the team gelled into one unit and every player was able to perform.

Shadab also appreciated former batting and bowling consultants Matthew Hayden and Vernon Philander, revealing that Matthew Hayden was a big name in cricket. He said that Hayden made them strong. He also stated that they were as important to a cricket team as are physiotherapists and trainers.

Shadab Khan said that Pakistan might have lost in the crunch semi-final clash against Australia but the team gained experience from the mega event.

He revealed that World Cup gave them a momentum which made the team into a single unit. "Which is why we were able to win all the matches in the T20 and Test series in Bangladesh," he added.

Talking about the dressing room atmosphere, Shadab said that the Men in Green were cricketers but also like family to one another.

The Pakistani all-rounder said, "They support each other like a family member, " adding that an individual never won alone; it was the team that won or lost.

To a question about displaying national flag during the practice session in Bangladesh, the player said that the move was Head Coach Saqlain Mushtaq's initiative.

He also stated that the national flag reminded them that they needed to play their hearts out for their country, the same country which got its independence due to countless sacrifices from our elders.

"The national flag there in the ground kept us united," he added. Responding to another question about his Big Bash League (BBL) contract, Shadab said that national team was his preference and he would decide BBL offer soon.