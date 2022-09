Tennis: ATP Tel Aviv Open results

Results form the ATP Tel Aviv Open on Tuesday

Tel Aviv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :results form the ATP Tel Aviv Open on Tuesday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): 1st round Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) bt Marius Copil (ROM) 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 6-3 Tomas Etcheverry (ARG) bt Aslan Karatsev (x6) 6-2, 6-7 (0/7), 6-4Botic van de Zandschulp (NED x5) bt Joao Sousa (POR) 6-2, 6-3Liam Broady (GBR) bt Hamad Medkedovic (SRB) 7-5, 6-3