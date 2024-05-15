Open Menu

VC Praise Interest Of Women, Children In Challenging Sports

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 15, 2024 | 08:33 PM

VC praise interest of women, children in challenging sports

The provincial Judo competitions for men and women under the Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Youth Sports League have commenced today at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, Players from five regions of Sindh are participating in these competitions, which include various weight categories for men, women and children

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The provincial Judo competitions for men and women under the Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Youth Sports League have commenced today at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, Players from five regions of Sindh are participating in these competitions, which include various weight categories for men, women and children.

The competitions hosted by Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) and supported by the Higher education Commission (HEC), Islamabad featured ten male and female teams from the Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Larkana and Karachi regions. Additionally, children's competitions are also taking place.

According to the spokesman of SAU, the event was inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor Dr.

Fateh Mari and Air Commodore (Retd.) Nayyer Qayum Khawaja, Principal of SST Public school Rashidabad. On the first day, in the women’s open weight category, Karachi’s Saboor won the gold medal, Hyderabad’s Maria got silver and Larkana’s Noor Fatima won bronze medal. In the men’s open weight category, Mehar Rahman won the gold medal, Shaheed Benazirabad’s Khurram acquired silver and Karachi’s Muhammad Talal clinched the bronze medal.

On this occasion, the Vice Chancellor Dr. Mari praised the interest of women and children in challenging sports, stating it is commendable. Air Commodore (Retd.) Nayyer Qayum Khawaja noted that the sports activities at SAU will promote a healthy generation.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Islamabad Prime Minister Sports Martyrs Shaheed Agriculture Hyderabad Male Sukkur Larkana Mehar Women HEC Gold Silver Bronze Event From Weight

Recent Stories

President for all-weather road infrastructure in G ..

President for all-weather road infrastructure in Gilgit-Baltistan

18 minutes ago
 Religious affairs minister visits Saudi Arabia to ..

Religious affairs minister visits Saudi Arabia to review Hajj arrangements

18 minutes ago
 Risk Associates certifies Meezan Bank as Pakistan' ..

Risk Associates certifies Meezan Bank as Pakistan's first PCI 3DS standard compl ..

16 minutes ago
 Excise dept collects Rs7.5 million taxes during ca ..

Excise dept collects Rs7.5 million taxes during campaign

18 minutes ago
 NUST, PU win Pak universities debating championshi ..

NUST, PU win Pak universities debating championship

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) indicates ..

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) indicates chances of rain at few places

18 minutes ago
Pakistan qualifies for Central Asian Volleyball Le ..

Pakistan qualifies for Central Asian Volleyball League final

18 minutes ago
 Murtaza Wahab inaugurates 15th Satryoon Sang Craft ..

Murtaza Wahab inaugurates 15th Satryoon Sang Crafts Exhibition

20 minutes ago
 KWB alerts residents of impending water shortage d ..

KWB alerts residents of impending water shortage due to development works

17 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab to take up farmers' problems, whea ..

Governor Punjab to take up farmers' problems, wheat procurement with Chief Minis ..

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China resolve to further deepen bilatera ..

Pakistan, China resolve to further deepen bilateral ties thru high level exchang ..

17 minutes ago
 CDA chief calls for active supervision of Traffic ..

CDA chief calls for active supervision of Traffic Police at Bharakahu bypass for ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports