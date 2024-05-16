Open Menu

Five-star Celtic Seal 54th Scottish League Title

Muhammad Rameez Published May 16, 2024 | 11:00 AM

Five-star Celtic seal 54th Scottish league title

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Celtic sealed a 54th Scottish league title in style with a 5-0 win at Kilmarnock on Wednesday to move six points clear of Rangers with just one game remaining.

The Hoops only needed a point at Rugby Park, where they had already lost twice this season.

But there was never any danger of a repeat of those defeats as goals from Adam Idah, Daizen Maeda and James Forrest put the visitors 3-0 up inside 35 minutes.

Matt O'Riley then struck twice in the second half to round off his outstanding season.

Celtic's 12th title in 13 years moves them to within one of Rangers' record 55 Scottish titles.

However, this was one of the closest run races of that streak as Brendan Rodgers' men blew a seven-point lead early in the season to trail Rangers with 10 games to go.

The return of key players from injury and Rodgers' experience proved key in the run-in as the former Liverpool boss maintained his record of never having lost a league title in two spells as Celtic manager.

"This one definitely feels something special after everything we've been through this season and the challenges we've had," said Rodgers.

"So pleased for the players because there has been a lot of negativity around, but they have kept with it and kept believing."

Rodgers sprang a surprise in his team selection for the trip to Killie as Idah replaced Kyogo Furuhashi in the only change from Saturday's 2-1 win over Rangers that virtually secured the title.

The decision to start the Irish international proved inspired as he opened the scoring by tapping home O'Riley's brilliant cross after just five minutes.

Idah's arrival on loan from Norwich in January was criticised at the time for a lack of ambition on the part of the Celtic board.

But the 23-year-old has scored eight league goals in 11 appearances to help his side over the line in the title race.

Related Topics

Loan Rangers Liverpool Idah Norwich Lead Ireland January From Race

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024

2 hours ago
 KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to ful ..

KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to fulfill constitutional responsibi ..

11 hours ago
 No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power ..

No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power minister

11 hours ago
 Musadik urges political dialogue to resolve past c ..

Musadik urges political dialogue to resolve past conflicts

12 hours ago
 Funerals held for victims of attack on DR Congo ca ..

Funerals held for victims of attack on DR Congo camp

12 hours ago
Federal govt reduces petrol price by Rs15.39 per l ..

Federal govt reduces petrol price by Rs15.39 per litre

12 hours ago
 CM Bugti announces Rs 50 bln tube-wells solarizati ..

CM Bugti announces Rs 50 bln tube-wells solarization project

12 hours ago
 Vawda demands evidence about alleged interference ..

Vawda demands evidence about alleged interference in judiciary

12 hours ago
 Paramedical Association delegation calls on provin ..

Paramedical Association delegation calls on provincial president of PA Salam in ..

12 hours ago
 NCRC delegation discusses out of school children i ..

NCRC delegation discusses out of school children issue with Sindh Education mini ..

12 hours ago
 PFA imposes fine on bakeries on expired items

PFA imposes fine on bakeries on expired items

12 hours ago

More Stories From Sports