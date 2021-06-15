Tennis: Halle ATP results -- collated

Collated results from the ATP tournament in Halle on Monday

Halle Westfalen, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Collated results from the ATP tournament in Halle on Monday (x denotes seeding): First round Marcos Giron (USA) bt Vasek Pospisil (CAN) 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (8/6) Roger Federer (SUI x5) bt Ilya Ivashka (BLR) 7-6 (7/4), 7-5 Sebastian Korda (USA) bt Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP x6) 6-3, 7-6 (7/0)Corentin Moutet (FRA) bt David Goffin (BEL x7) 1-6, 7-5 retiredJordan Thompson (AUS) bt Daniel Altmaier (GER) 6-2, 7-6 (7/4)