Tennis: Wimbledon results - 3rd update

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Wimbledon results on Monday, the first day of the 2023 tournament at the All England Club (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Men 1st rd Corentin Moutet (FRA) bt Richard Gasquet (FRA) 6-3, 7-5, 7-5 Liam Broady (GBR) bt Constant Lestienne (FRA) 6-1, 6-3, 7-5 Casper Ruud (NOR x4) bt Laurent Lokoli (FRA) 6-1, 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 Andrey Rublev (x7) bt Max Purcell (AUS) 6-3, 7-5, 6-4 Aslan Karatsev bt Luca Van Assche (FRA) 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 Marcelo Barrios (CHI) bt Sebastian Baez (ARG) 7-6 (9/7), 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/2) David Goffin (BEL) bt Fabian Marozsan (HUN) 6-2, 5-7, 6-2, 6-0 J.J.

Wolf (USA) bt Enzo Couacaud (FRA) 7-5, 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) Maximilian Marterer (GER) bt Borna Gojo (CRO) 7-5, 6-7 (8/10), 6-3, 6-4 Lorenzo Musetti (ITA x14) bt Juan Pablo Varillas (PER) 6-3, 6-1, 7-5 Hubert Hurkacz (POL x17) bt Albert Ramos Vinolas (ESP) 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 Jordan Thompson (AUS) bt Brandon Nakashima (USA) 2-6, 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 Novak Djokovic (SRB x2) bt Pedro Cach�n (ARG) 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) Women 1st rd Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Zhu Lin (CHN) 6-1, 6-3 Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) bt Martina Trevisan (ITA) 6-3, 6-1 Diane Parry (FRA) bt Harriet Dart (GBR) 6-7 (4/7), 6-0, 6-4 Petra Martic (CRO x30) bt Linda Fruhvirtova (CZE) 7-5, 6-7 (5/7), 4-1 - retired Magda Linette (POL x23) bt Jil Teichmann (SUI) 6-3, 6-2 Barbora Strycova (CZE) bt Maryna Zanevska (BEL) 6-1, 7-5 Daria Kasatkina (x11) bt Caroline Dolehide (USA) 6-1, 6-4 Jodie Burrage (GBR) bt Caty McNally (USA) 6-1, 6-3 Nadia Podoroska (ARG) bt Tereza Martincova (CZE) 3-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 Victoria Azarenka (x19) bt Yuan Yue (CHN) 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 Wang Xinyu (CHN) bt Storm Sanders (AUS) 6-3, 6-1 Jessica Pegula (USA x4) bt Lauren Davis (USA) 6-2, 6-7 (8/10), 6-3 Cristina Bucsa (ESP) bt Kamilla Rakhimova 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (11/9) Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) bt Claire Liu (USA) 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 Alycia Parks (USA) bt Anna-Lena Friedsam (GER) 6-4, 6-3 Ana Bogdan (ROM) bt Liudmila Samsonova (x15) 7-6 (7/1), 7-6 (7/4) Veronika Kudermetova (x12) bt Kaia Kanepi (EST) 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) bt Peyton Stearns (USA) 6-2, 7-5Leylah Fernandez (CAN) bt Kateryna Kozlova (UKR) 6-4, 4-6, 6-4Caroline Garcia (FRA x5) bt Katie Volynets (USA) 6-4, 6-3