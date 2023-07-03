Open Menu

Tennis: Wimbledon Results - 3rd Update

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 03, 2023 | 11:45 PM

Tennis: Wimbledon results - 3rd update

Wimbledon results on Monday, the first day of the 2023 tournament at the All England Club (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Wimbledon results on Monday, the first day of the 2023 tournament at the All England Club (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Men 1st rd Corentin Moutet (FRA) bt Richard Gasquet (FRA) 6-3, 7-5, 7-5 Liam Broady (GBR) bt Constant Lestienne (FRA) 6-1, 6-3, 7-5 Casper Ruud (NOR x4) bt Laurent Lokoli (FRA) 6-1, 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 Andrey Rublev (x7) bt Max Purcell (AUS) 6-3, 7-5, 6-4 Aslan Karatsev bt Luca Van Assche (FRA) 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 Marcelo Barrios (CHI) bt Sebastian Baez (ARG) 7-6 (9/7), 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/2) David Goffin (BEL) bt Fabian Marozsan (HUN) 6-2, 5-7, 6-2, 6-0 J.J.

Wolf (USA) bt Enzo Couacaud (FRA) 7-5, 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) Maximilian Marterer (GER) bt Borna Gojo (CRO) 7-5, 6-7 (8/10), 6-3, 6-4 Lorenzo Musetti (ITA x14) bt Juan Pablo Varillas (PER) 6-3, 6-1, 7-5 Hubert Hurkacz (POL x17) bt Albert Ramos Vinolas (ESP) 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 Jordan Thompson (AUS) bt Brandon Nakashima (USA) 2-6, 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 Novak Djokovic (SRB x2) bt Pedro Cach�n (ARG) 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) Women 1st rd Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Zhu Lin (CHN) 6-1, 6-3 Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) bt Martina Trevisan (ITA) 6-3, 6-1 Diane Parry (FRA) bt Harriet Dart (GBR) 6-7 (4/7), 6-0, 6-4 Petra Martic (CRO x30) bt Linda Fruhvirtova (CZE) 7-5, 6-7 (5/7), 4-1 - retired Magda Linette (POL x23) bt Jil Teichmann (SUI) 6-3, 6-2 Barbora Strycova (CZE) bt Maryna Zanevska (BEL) 6-1, 7-5 Daria Kasatkina (x11) bt Caroline Dolehide (USA) 6-1, 6-4 Jodie Burrage (GBR) bt Caty McNally (USA) 6-1, 6-3 Nadia Podoroska (ARG) bt Tereza Martincova (CZE) 3-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 Victoria Azarenka (x19) bt Yuan Yue (CHN) 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 Wang Xinyu (CHN) bt Storm Sanders (AUS) 6-3, 6-1 Jessica Pegula (USA x4) bt Lauren Davis (USA) 6-2, 6-7 (8/10), 6-3 Cristina Bucsa (ESP) bt Kamilla Rakhimova 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (11/9) Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) bt Claire Liu (USA) 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 Alycia Parks (USA) bt Anna-Lena Friedsam (GER) 6-4, 6-3 Ana Bogdan (ROM) bt Liudmila Samsonova (x15) 7-6 (7/1), 7-6 (7/4) Veronika Kudermetova (x12) bt Kaia Kanepi (EST) 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) bt Peyton Stearns (USA) 6-2, 7-5Leylah Fernandez (CAN) bt Kateryna Kozlova (UKR) 6-4, 4-6, 6-4Caroline Garcia (FRA x5) bt Katie Volynets (USA) 6-4, 6-3

Related Topics

USA Storm Russia Victoria Thompson Brandon Xinyu Hun David Ita Van Casper Belarus Women All From Pakistan Oilfields Limited Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Oil prices momentarily lifted from output cuts, eq ..

Oil prices momentarily lifted from output cuts, equities wobble

16 minutes ago
 Minister invites domestic, foreign investors to KP ..

Minister invites domestic, foreign investors to KP

17 minutes ago
 US Senator J.D. Vance Vows to Block Confirmation o ..

US Senator J.D. Vance Vows to Block Confirmation of 30 Diplomatic Nominees - Rep ..

16 minutes ago
 Street criminal arrested as injured, snatched mobi ..

Street criminal arrested as injured, snatched mobile phones recovered

28 minutes ago
 Chairman, Secretary SLA expresses sorrow on death ..

Chairman, Secretary SLA expresses sorrow on death of Dr Murlidhar Jetley

28 minutes ago
 Germany Plans to Raise Extra $18.1Bln in Debt in 2 ..

Germany Plans to Raise Extra $18.1Bln in Debt in 2024 - Reports

28 minutes ago
UK to Raise Issue of Artificial Intelligence at UN ..

UK to Raise Issue of Artificial Intelligence at UN Security Council for First Ti ..

32 minutes ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) stops implementation o ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) stops implementation on summons for GCU VC

32 minutes ago
 Israel's Operation in Jenin Will Continue Until Go ..

Israel's Operation in Jenin Will Continue Until Goals Achieved - Prime Minister

33 minutes ago
 Cotton growers advised to take extra care of their ..

Cotton growers advised to take extra care of their crops during rains

32 minutes ago
 CDA to organises public awareness walk on environ ..

CDA to organises public awareness walk on environmental pollution on Wednesday

29 minutes ago
 Mercosur calls for 'update' to draft EU trade agre ..

Mercosur calls for 'update' to draft EU trade agreement

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports