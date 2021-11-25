Thal Desert Jeep rally begins on Thursday

Exactly 106 vehicles including seven of women racers will compete in 6th Thal Desert Jeep Rally which commence at Changa Manga near Muzaffargarh under Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) on Thursday

In the first phase, vehicles participating in the Jeep Rally were registered, vehicles were inspected and tagged besides medical examination of the drivers, an official of TDCP said.

As many as 106 vehicles have been registered including for prepared category, 40 vehicles for stock category and seven vehicles for women category while 81 vehicles competed in fifth rally last year Number of women racers was four in 2020 whereas it has risen to seven this year Renowned racers, Nadir Magsi, Roni Patel and his spouse Nisha Patel and others will be participating in it.

Qualifying competitions for all the vehicles registered will be held November 26 (Friday) wile Stock category vehicles and women vehicles' will be competing while prepared category vehicles will compete on November 28.

The total distance of Thal Jeep Rally 196 km which will start from Changa Manga and culminate on the same venue via Chobara Tehsil of Layyah.