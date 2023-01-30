The Pakistan Cricket Board constitutes selection committee for age-group trials

The Pakistan Cricket Board has named an eight-member selection committee, which will conduct U13, U16 and U19 trials for the selection of regional and district teams

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Cricket board has named an eight-member selection committee, which will conduct U13, U16 and U19 trials for the selection of regional and district teams.

Former Test wicketkeeper/batter Kamran Akmal has been appointed as the chair, while other members of the panel are Sohail Tanvir, Amir Nazir, Taimoor Khan, Junaid Khan, Faisal Athar, Qaisar Abbas and Sanaullah Baloch.

Each selector, along with head coach of the region/district, will conduct trials according to the schedule, which will be announced in due course.

Kamran Akmal played 268 international matches, while Sohail Tanvir represented Pakistan in 121 matches. Amir Nazir played six Tests and nine ODIs from 1993 to 1995, Junaid Khan appeared in 107 international matches for Pakistan, Faisal Athar played in an ODI in 2003 and Qaiser Abbas played in a Test against England in 2000. Sanaullah Baloch and Taimoor Khan are former first-class cricket.