Third CNS All Pakistan Hockey Tournament postponed

Third Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) All Pakistan Hockey Tournament has been postponed due to increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the province of Sindh, Secretary Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Asif Bajwa said in a press statement on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Third Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) All Pakistan Hockey Tournament has been postponed due to increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the province of Sindh, Secretary Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Asif Bajwa said in a press statement on Tuesday.

The event to be organized by the Naval sports Directorate was scheduled for August 1-8.

The new dates for the event will be announced after August 21, Bajwa said.