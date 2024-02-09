Open Menu

Three SNGPL Batters Score Centuries On First Day Of President's Trophy Final

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 09, 2024 | 07:40 PM

Three SNGPL batters score centuries on first day of President's Trophy final

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Kamran Ghulam, Sahibzada Farhan and Saud Shakeel struck centuries for SNGPL against WAPDA on day one of the final of the President’s Trophy Grade-I here at the Pindi cricket Stadium.

After being put into bat, SNGPL scored 479 for seven in 80 overs. After losing Test cricketer Abid Ali for no score, right-handed batters Sahibzada Farhan and Kamran Ghulam got together and knitted a 214-run partnership for the second wicket.

Sahibzada, who has featured in five T20Is for Pakistan, top-scored for the side, scoring 161 off 206 balls, hitting 22 fours and two sixes. While the 28-year-old Kamran was the second centurion for his side in the first innings. He scored a 136-ball 101, which included 16 fours.

Saud Shakeel, who has featured in 10 Test matches, and was also part of the Pakistan squad against Australia recently, returned undefeated on 123 off 81 balls, smashing 12 fours and four sixes.

That SNGPL managed to score around six an over in 80 overs was largely due to a quick-fire 44 off 20 balls from Mubasir Khan. The right-handed batter, coming to bat at number seven, struck four sixes and two fours over the course of his innings.

For WAPDA, captain Iftikhar Ahmed and Tahir Hussain bagged two wickets apiece.

Scores in brief:

SNGPL 479-7, 80 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 161, Saud Shakeel 123 not out, Kamran Ghulam 101, Mubasir Khan 44; Tahir Hussain 2-78, Iftikhar Ahmed 2-105)

WAPDA 5-0 (awarded five runs after SNGPL were penalised for a short-run)

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Australia WAPDA Iftikhar Ahmed Kamran Ghulam Abid Ali Saud Shakeel From SNGPL

Recent Stories

NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal ..

NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto

4 hours ago
 KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty

KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty

4 hours ago
 Nawaz to address victory once final results obtain ..

Nawaz to address victory once final results obtained, says Maryam

5 hours ago
 Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with ..

Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with winning titles as Miss Pakist ..

5 hours ago

President Alvi makes meaningful tweet amid votes’ count

6 hours ago
 NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Kh ..

NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Khan defeats Nawaz Sharif

6 hours ago
Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in ele ..

Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in elections results

6 hours ago
 NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Kha ..

NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Khawaja Saad Rafique

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024

11 hours ago
 U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in t ..

U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest

14 hours ago
 Elections 2024: counting process underway as natio ..

Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results

15 hours ago

More Stories From Sports