Tigres,Atlas Adge Toward Liga MX Last Four

Muhammad Rameez Published May 13, 2022 | 06:32 PM

A first-half strike from former Mexico international defender Jesus Duenas earned Tigres UANL a 1-0 away win at Cruz Azul in the first leg of their Liga MX quarterfinal on Thursday

Duenas struck just before halftime with a long-range effort after Jesus Angulo's corner.

Tigres were reduced to10 men on the hour mark when Nicolas Lopez was shown a straight red card for violent conduct.

But the visitors defended firmly to move within touching distance of a place in the semifinals.

In Thursday's other quarterfinal first leg, Atlas secured a 2-1 win at Guadalajara.

Jeremy Marquez netted two first-half goals for the visitors before Cristian Calderon reduced the deficit early in the second-half.

