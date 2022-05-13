Tigres,Atlas adge toward Liga MX last four

A first-half strike from former Mexico international defender Jesus Duenas earned Tigres UANL a 1-0 away win at Cruz Azul in the first leg of their Liga MX quarterfinal on Thursday

MEXICO CITY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :A first-half strike from former Mexico international defender Jesus Duenas earned Tigres UANL a 1-0 away win at Cruz Azul in the first leg of their Liga MX quarterfinal on Thursday.

Duenas struck just before halftime with a long-range effort after Jesus Angulo's corner.

Tigres were reduced to10 men on the hour mark when Nicolas Lopez was shown a straight red card for violent conduct.

But the visitors defended firmly to move within touching distance of a place in the semifinals.

In Thursday's other quarterfinal first leg, Atlas secured a 2-1 win at Guadalajara.

Jeremy Marquez netted two first-half goals for the visitors before Cristian Calderon reduced the deficit early in the second-half.