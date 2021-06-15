- Home
Today PSL 6 Match 24 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi 15 June 2021: Watch LIVE On TV
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 seconds ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 10:53 PM
Karachi Kings, the winners of PSL 2020, and Peshawar Zalmi, the winners of the PSL 2017 season, will face each other in the 24th match of PSL on Tuesday, 15th June 2021 at 11 PM PST. It is going to be super exciting as both teams are strong and have an enormous fan following. It will be an excellent treat for the cricket fans of Abu Dhabi as this is going to happen at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
After Covid-19, the stadium's crowd will be limited; that's why most people will watch Pakistan Super League (6) 2021 edition on screens. We will let you know how you can watch Today PSL Match 2021 live stream but first, let's look at both teams' squads.
Karachi Kings Squad Today in PSL 2021
Karachi Kings in PSL 6 is having 18 squad members, including 3 foreign players and the rest locals. Let's have a look at the breakdown of the Karachi Kings squad.
Local Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021
Following are the local players of Karachi Kings in PSL 6.
- Babar Azam
- Mohammad Haris
- Sharjeel khan
- Zeeshan Malik
- Aamer Yamin
- Danish Aziz
- Imad Wasim (Captain)
- Qasim Akram
- Abbas Afridi
- Arshad Iqbal
- Mohammad Amir
- Mohammad Ilyas
- Noor Ahmad
- Waqas Maqsood
Foreign Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021
Following are the foreign players of Karachi Kings in PSL 6.
- Najibullah Zadran
- Chadwick Walton
- Thisara Perera
Let's have in-depth details about this squad of Karachi Kings in PSL 6.
Coach of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021
Herschelle Gibba is the coach of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021. The Assistant Coach is Azhar Mehmood..
Captain of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021
Imad Wasim is going to lead the Karachi Kings as captain. He is an excellent batsman, Pakistan’s under-19 Young cricketer.
Platinum Category Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Platinum Category for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.
- Muhammad Amir (Bowler)
- Babar Azam (Batsman)
Diamond Category Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Diamond Category for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.
- Imad Wasim (all-rounder)
Gold Category Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Gold Category for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.
- Sharjeel Khan (Batsman)
- Amir Yamin (Batsman)
- Chadwick Walton (Right-hand Batsman)
Silver Category Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Silver Category for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.
- Waqas Maqsood
- Zeeshan Malik (Right-handed Batsman)
- Danish Aziz (Left-handed Batsman)
- Mohammad Ilyas (Right-Arm Medium-fast Bowler)
Emerging Category Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Emerging Category for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.
- Arshad Iqbal
- Qasim Akram
Supplementary Category Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Supplementary Category for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.
- Noor Ahmad
Batsman of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021
Following is the list of the batsmen for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.
- Babar Azam
- Martin Guptill
- Mohammad Haris
- Najibullah Zadran
- Sharjeel Khan
- Zeeshan Malik
- Chadwick Walton
Bowlers of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021
Following is the list of the bowlers for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.
- Abbas Afridi
- Arshad Iqbal
- Mohammad Amir
- Mohammad Ilyas
- Noor Ahmad
- Waqas Maqsood
All Rounders of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021
Following is the list of the all-rounders for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.
- Aamer Yamin
- Danish Aziz
- Imad Wasim (C)
- Qasim Akram
- Thisara Perera
Peshawar Zalmi Squad Today in PSL 2021
Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6 has 20 squad members, including 6 foreign players and the rest locals. Let's have a look at the breakdown of the Peshawar Zalmi squad.
Local Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021
Following are the local players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6.
- Haider Ali
- Imam ul Haq
- Amad Butt
- Mohammad Imran
- Shoaib Malik
- Umaid Asif
- Bismillah Khan
- Kamran Akmal
- Abrar Ahmed
- Mohammad Amir Khan
- Mohammad Imran
- Mohammad Irfan
- Wahab Riaz (C)
Foreign Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021
Following are the foreign players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6.
- David Miller (South Africa)
- Hazratullah Zazai (Afghanistan)
- Rovman Powell (Jamaica)
- Sherfane Rutherford (Guyana)
- Fabian Allen (Jamaica)
- Fidel Edwards (Barbdos)
Let's have in-depth detail about this squad of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6.
Coach of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021
Head Coach of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL season 6 is Daren Sammy. The Owner is Javed Afridi.
Captain of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021
Wahab Riaz is the Captain of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6, one of the oldest Pakistani cricketers.
Platinum Category Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Platinum Category for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.
- Wahab Riaz
- Shoaib malik
- David Miller
Diamond Category Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Diamond Category for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.
- Kamran Akmal
- Sherfane Rutherford
Gold Category Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Gold Category for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.
- Haider Ali
- Ammad Butt
Silver Category Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Silver Category for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.
- Umaid Asif
- Imam ul Haq
- Muhammad Imran
- Muhammad Irfan
Emerging Category Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Emerging Category for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.
- Muhammad Imran
Batsman of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021
Following is the list of the batsmen for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.
- David Miller
- Haider Ali
- Hazratullah Zazai
- Imam ul Haq
- Rovman Powell
- Sherfane Rutherford
- Bismillah Khan
- Kamran Akmal
Bowlers of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021
Following is the list of the bowlers for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.
- Fidel Edwards
- Mohammad Amir Khan
- Mohammad Imran
- Mohammad Irfan
- Wahab Riaz
- Waqar Salamkheil
All Rounder of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021
Following is the list of the all-rounders for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.
- Amad Butt
- Fabian Allen
- Mohammad Imran
- Shoaib Malik
- Umaid Asif
Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in Pakistan
People are anxious to know how to watch PSL LIVE 2021 and how to watch PSL LIVE streaming, so here we go. You can watch PSL live stream 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in Pakistan at PTV Sports, the official broadcaster of PSL; you can watch it live at ptv.com.pk. Also, Geo Super tv Channel is broadcasting PSL in Pakistan. Also, PSL LIVE match watch online at Cricketgateway Website and App.
Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka
You can watch LIVE PSL 2021 match Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka at Sony sports Network. People of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka can also watch online PSL live stream at Sony Six and SonyLiv app & website. Similarly, fans from India will watch it at Sony Picture Network India on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.
Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in UAE
Watch PSL match LIVE online today Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi in UAE at eLife TV (Channel No. 775).
Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in New Zealand, UK / Ireland
You can watch LIVE PSL match streaming 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in New Zealand, UK / Ireland at Sky Sports. People from New Zealand can watch it on Sky Sports NZ while people from UK / Ireland can watch it on Sky Sports cricket.
Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in the USA and Canada
PSL watch LIVE 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in the USA and Canada at Willow TV.
Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in West Indies / Caribbean
You can watch PSL LIVE match 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in West Indies / Caribbean at Flow TV.
Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya
You can watch PSL 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya at Supersport.
Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in North Africa
You can watch PSL 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in North Africa at Yupp TV.
Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in Australia
You can watch PSL 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in Australia at beIN Sports network and Tapmad TV.
Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in Afghanistan
You can watch PSL 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in Afghanistan at Moby.
Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in Malaysia and Maldives
You can watch PSL 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in Malaysia and Maldives at Astro SuperSport, Sony Sports Network.
Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in Qatar
You can watch PSL 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in Qatar at Vodafone Sports.
Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in Brunei
You can watch PSL 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in Brunei at Astro SuperSport.